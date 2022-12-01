Modern sustainable candles light the way

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

“A candle loses nothing by lighting another.”

Pretty profound, but true.

Candles, literally for millennia, have shown us the way and turned dark into light.

Shedding some light into the comfort of your home in a sustainable way is what Everlasting Candle Company is all about.

With the “only candle that never melts,” people can add an elegant and environmentally clean glow to their lives.

Designed by a Canadian couple, Everlasting Candle has answered the call, creating a unique, sustainable steel candle that never melts. The real flame candle combines a minimalistic design and ambiance in a totally new take on this household staple.

The Wylie coloured sets consist of an elegant hand blown vase with a smooth matt finish. You simply add the oil and metal “wicks” and you’re good to go.

They’re so simple and yet so alluring. These candles not only make a statement, they become a conversation piece. And this time of year, they complement any festive decor.

Creators Tamara and Jesse Furgason focused on clean, simple lines – minimalism, and functionality without sacrificing beauty.

The couple has always admired the warmth a candle brings. They wanted to eliminate the mess of a traditional candle, so they modernized it, adding a home décor flair and creative design.

Candles not only signify a sense of celebration, but they also bring a sense of calm, relaxation and warmth to the surroundings. Whether you’re gathering around a fireplace at home or a campfire in the wilderness, a real flame always brings people together.

Consumers today want an assurance that the products they’re using in their homes are safe. That’s why Pristine Oil™ was specifically designed with that in mind. It’s a pharmaceutical grade mineral oil that’s clean burning, smoke free, scent free and doesn’t produce soot.

“We’re so proud to have a product for everyone, particularly those with scent sensitivities, plants and pets.”

The candles come beautifully packaged, showing a lot of care in what they do and how they present their products.

The response from customers and vendors has resulted in Everlasting Candle products being sold in over 200 stores across Canada and the U.S. Customers love the minimalist design, sustainability and ambience it brings to their homes.

All products are available on the website at everlastingcandleco.ca, or one of 150 Canadian retailers. Any questions can be directed to [email protected]

