Fight the worst of winter’s wrath with Snow Joe®

December 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The winter weather is upon us and most Canadians want to be prepared. Don’t get caught this winter without the best equipment in your garage.

The worst part of the season is dealing with mountains of snow on your walkway and driveway.

You want to tackle the newly fallen snow quickly and easily, without hauling out massive, cumbersome equipment. You want the solution to be at your fingertips.

And it’s quite all right to go “green,” while fighting the white.

Enter Snow Joe’s 24-volt, 18-inch cordless snow blower, a great entry into the cordless fray that’s built like a tank and can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. Don’t be fooled by its impressively compact size, though – it’s a more than capable unit. Since it weighs only 39 pounds, it’s easy to maneuver and can be hauled out easily if it gets stuck.

Snow Joe says it can move up to 14 tons of snow on a single charge, more than enough for any residential or even rural driveways here in King.

The 1200 W brushless motor really pushes out the snow. The auger-style blades are rubber-tipped, making them safer. It has a very decent 18-inch-wide clearing path and can chew through snow up to 10 inches high, spitting it out 20 feet away in any direction!

It’s powered by Snow Joe’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt Lithium-ion Battery System, and includes two 4.0 Ah batteries and a dual-port charger. Given our love of the environment, Snow Joe helps you do your part, with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. The batteries also fully charge in under two hours.

Of course, there’s nothing like the convenience a cordless machine like this offers. If you’re not familiar with battery-powered equipment, have no fear. They’re even easier to use than traditional tools with just the push of a button, and have more than enough umph, all without the noise and smell of gas-powered units.

The integrated scraper bar at the base of the unit clears right to the ground without damaging your deck, driveway or pavement, too.

And this time of year, you may be blowing in the dark, so Snow Joe features an integrated 2-Watt LED headlight.

Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, Snow Joe has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers, but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category.

Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving tools to keep your home, yard, garage and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. From battery-powered snow blowers and snow throwers, lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers and leaf blowers, pressure washers, watering equipment, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and edgers – there’s a solution for every season.

This model may just whet your appetite for battery-powered equipment. If so, that’s okay, because Snow Joe offers a varied lineup if you have the need for “more power.”

Snow Joe models like this have been featured on networks such as CNN, History Channel, National Geographic, The Weather Channel, Discovery Channel, CNBC, Fox News, ESPN, and Hallmark Channel.

So, when it comes to snow, Go With Joe®: Check out the bundle on the company website today and Get Equipped® to weather winter’s worst: https://snowjoe.com/products/snow-joe-24v-x2-sb18-tv1-48-volt-ion-snow-blower-bundle-w-2-x-4-0-ah-batteries-dual-port-charger-cover-ice-dozer-and-extended-warranty

