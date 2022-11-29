Cusimax delivers it the way you want it

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

There are a few kitchen gadgets that you just can’t live without.

One of them is a solid, reliable toaster. No one wants burnt or undercooked bagels, toast or English muffins.

The toaster gets a lot of use and abuse and with that in mind, you have find a good one.

The Cusimax 4-slice stainless model with LED display is one such marvel. Its quality and function is matched only by its amazing, modern looks.

This unit boasts four extra-wide (1.5-inch) slots to accommodate any baked good. You can use one of three functions and the lights give you a great visual indication all the time. It’s a reminder what you’ve got cooking and there is also a countdown timer.

Each side (pair) can be set individually, so you can customize your four slices.

While some say a toaster is a toaster is a toaster. But that’s simply not the case, especially if you love your breakfast croissant or evening snack done to perfection.

This model was built to last and Cusimax not only offers a 30-day money back guarantee, the model has an 18-month warranty.

The company has more than 20 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of quality electric appliances.

Cusimax is an industry-leading enterprise, specializing in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of electric appliances.

“We pride ourselves on being highly professional Indoor kitchen production and outdoor grilling solutions are the core of all our products,” the company says.

Cusimax has an American warehouse, this allows you to order locally and receive your items fast.

The company also offers a variety of kitchen appliances, including air fryers, break makers, juicers, waffle makers, mixers and even an ice cream maker. They have a line of portable single- and double-burner hot plates that are second to none. Check out their smokeless indoor grills!

You won’t be disappointed with any of their products. And they’re all reasonably priced.

Cusimax is available on Amazon and Wayfair Canada. For more, visit their website at https://www.cusimax.com/