Holiday Favourites

November 23, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Smart Dots provide the needed flair

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

If you need some help “making spirits bright,” just have a look at products offered by Twinkly.
This time of year, scatter these gems all around the house if you want to sprinkle some magic.
One of their best sellers are LED Dots, a string of lights with small, vibrant dots. These can be hung anywhere to create an eye-catching ambiance. The bonus is they’re controlled by an app on your smart phone. Particularly striking this time of year, the Dots can be used to complement your holiday decor, on staircases, around door frames, and more.
These are brighter and more versatile than most regular string lights on the market. They’re “cool but subtle.” I can’t believe just how vibrant they are for such small lights.
You have to add “Twinkly Music,” a USB-powered sound sensor featuring a highly accurate BPM counter and a smart microphone. It listens to and interprets ambient sounds and syncs your Twinkly smart LED lights to any recorded or live music or sounds played in the vicinity. This fills the room with vibrant, “dancing” colours.
The Dots come in three sizes/lengths – 60, 200 or 400 LEDs.
The flexible strings are designed for extraordinary brightness and color quality in over 16 million colors. Perfect for use both indoors and outdoors.
The best part is you can use them year-round, to accent any part of your home for a special occasion or celebration. Or, you can just enhance the vibe in any room with these beauties.
These are high quality and built to last. You likely won’t need to replace them for many years, if ever.
You can find Twinkly products at Best Buy, The Bay, Amazon, Walmart, Rona, Lowe’s and more.
To find out more, visit https://twinkly.com/en



         

