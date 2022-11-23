King supports battery storage facility

November 23, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
King Township backed a move by Capital Power Corporation to build a long-term battery storage system.
King passed a motion recently, to supports the development, construction, and operation of the Long-Term Reliability Project on Capital’s lands on Dufferin Street.
York Energy Centre is a 456-MW peaking facility in King that’s been operating since 2012. The company plans to invest roughly $275 million to add a 120-MW battery energy storage system (BESS).
The company, jointly owned with Manulife Financial, has a presence in 22 countries and assets totally $1 trillion.
Ontario needs significant additional electricity capacity and the Ontario Independent System Operator (IESO) indicated we need to add up to 4,000 MW by 2025/26. The GTA is a high-priority area.
The addition of the BESS will have no impact on the current facility. Construction time is estimated at 18 months and will create 100 construction and one or two operating jobs.
The company will locate on an unused portion of their lands and no farmland will be touched. Tall trees will be planted on the perimeter and the BESS has absolutely no emissions.
The company will follow all regulatory permitting processes.
The result will meet electricity needs with “highly flexible stored power at the right location.”
York Energy is well positioned to be successful and they do require area municipal support.
A pre-consultation form has already been submitted to the Township.
The plant is the largest quick-response natural gas-fired plant in Ontario and supports King Township in many ways.
They give back where they live and work by supporting local organizations and our employees’ community participation through our corporate giving programs.
Among the local programs that benefit are Nobleton Victoria Day Fair, Schomberg Agricultural Spring Fair, King Township Food Bank, Arts Society King, Schomberg Village Association’s “A Main Street Christmas.”