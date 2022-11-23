We Care tourney sets new record

It’s often said there is no “I” in “TEAM” and that sentiment was made abundantly clear as the 2022-2026 council assumed their duties. Councillors were sworn in Monday during the inaugural ceremonies with a fitting amount of pageantry.

King Township has rolled out the welcome mat to the future expansion of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Mayor Steve Pellegrini presented a motion at the final meeting for the 2018-2022 council, supporting a new facility on the border with Newmarket.

A move to get more homes built across the province will add significant financial and regulatory burdens on local municipalities. King Township staff noted their concerns with Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act. While intended to address the housing crisis by adding 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years, the move will saddle municipalities with extra costs.