We Care tourney sets new record

November 23, 2022
Close to 200 friends, family, sponsors, golfers and volunteers stepped up to raise $28,316 this year at the annual We Care golf tournament,
This brings the local fundraiser’s 9-year total to $117,600. That’s 470 days at Easter Seals Camp for children with disabilities.
“I am grateful that close to 200 friends family, sponsors, golfers donors and volunteers contributed this year helping us reach a new record for this event. the plan for 2023 will be announced in the early part of 2023,” said organizer Brent Morning.
“Brent Morning’s ability to unite the community to raise funds for kids with disABILITIES is remarkable and shows in the results. This year’s success represents another record year, funding 113 days at camp! We want to thank everyone in the community and afar who supported Brent’s efforts, allowing kids to experience life-changing accessible camp sessions,” said Tiana Rodrigue, executive director at We Care.
For more info email brent@charitygolfchallenge.ca
For more info about We Care please visit their official site www.wecare-canada.org.