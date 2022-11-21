Ontario reaches tentative agreement With CUPE education workers

A strike has been averted with a tentative agreement between the Province and CUPE.This is the first tentative central agreement reached through the 2022 round ...

King Township has rolled out the welcome mat to the future expansion of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Mayor Steve Pellegrini presented a motion at the final meeting for the 2018-2022 council, supporting a new facility on the border with Newmarket.

A move to get more homes built across the province will add significant financial and regulatory burdens on local municipalities. King Township staff noted their concerns with Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act. While intended to address the housing crisis by adding 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years, the move will saddle municipalities with extra costs.

A plan for more than 400 homes plus commercial uses in Nobleton was unveiled Monday during King’s virtual council meeting. But it will be many years down the road. The owners of the Boynton lands made the application for the 57.2 acres on the east side of Highway 27 just south of the village core.