Ontario reaches tentative agreement With CUPE education workers

November 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

A strike has been averted with a tentative agreement between the Province and CUPE.
This is the first tentative central agreement reached through the 2022 round of central collective bargaining in the education sector.
“Throughout these negotiations, our government’s focus has always been keeping students in the classroom without disruption,” said Education Minister and King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.
“I am pleased to formally announce that the Crown, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and the school board trustee associations, have reached a tentative agreement that keeps schools open so that kids can stay in class. I know this is welcome news to all students, parents, and workers alike, who now have the certainty they’ve been looking for.
“This is not a win for governments or education unions, it’s a win for Ontario families who finally have peace of mind knowing their children will remain in the classroom.
“After two and a half years of unprecedented disruptions, nothing matters more than stability in our schools. We are pleased to have reached a deal today that will make sure kids are in class catching up on their learning.”



         

Will King be home to a new hospital?

King Township has rolled out the welcome mat to the future expansion of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Mayor Steve Pellegrini presented a motion at the final meeting for the 2018-2022 council, supporting a new facility on the border with Newmarket.

Township notes concerns with Bill 23 to Province

A move to get more homes built across the province will add significant financial and regulatory burdens on local municipalities. King Township staff noted their concerns with Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act. While intended to address the housing crisis by adding 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years, the move will saddle municipalities with extra costs.

Plan for large residential development in Nobleton

A plan for more than 400 homes plus commercial uses in Nobleton was unveiled Monday during King’s virtual council meeting. But it will be many years down the road. The owners of the Boynton lands made the application for the 57.2 acres on the east side of Highway 27 just south of the village core.

Lettters to the Editor

