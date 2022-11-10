Product Showcase

Holiday Favourites

November 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Hasbro teams up with Santa

this holiday season

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

For parents, the best scene in the world plays out at Christmas, when the little ones tear open their presents.
With wrapping paper flying about, the expressions and wide eyes say it all. Opening a gift to reveal one of the latest, hottest toys is simply the best.
And Hasbro won’t disappoint. They’re once again presenting a great selection of creative and entertaining products for all ages. They connect people “through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play.”
We’ve selected some of the top items this year for that good little boy or girl.
The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Colourful Cafe Playset ($33.99) gets kids’ imagination brewing, literally as they play barista.
The Baby Alive Sudsy Styling Baby ($56.99) lets kids become the stylist. With all the accessories, kids can pretend to comb, style and blow dry the doll’s hair.
Peppa’s Kids Only Clubhouse ($69.99) is a great, expansive set depicts scenes from the show. You can move figures around and even hear actual sounds and phrases. There are plenty of accessories in this set to keep kids busy for hours.
furReal Lil’ Wilds Lolly the Leopard ($49.99) is a great, interactive, animatronic companion. It offers ore than 40 sounds and reactions, including affectionate licks and a few roars, too.
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime ($49.99) is the from the animated series. You can convert the figure by smashing them!
Connect 4 Spin Game ($33.99) is a game-changer on an old favourite. Put in the disc then spin the column to line them up. Adds a great new twist to the game.
Monopoly Travel World Tour Game ($33.99) lets you explore the work and is perfect for the travel buffs in your family. Can’t beat it for family game night!
Your little ones won’t be disappointed with any of these from Hasbro this holiday season.



         

