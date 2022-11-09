Holiday Favourites

November 9, 2022 · 0 Comments
Holiday lights got a whole lot smarter
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A big part of enjoying the festive season is the sights, sounds and colours.
Lights, both indoor and outdoor, make the holiday season complete.
Twinwkly has brought its A-game to scene and sprinkled some magic.
Their best sellers are LED strings, curtains and icicles, all controlled by an app on your smart phone. Particularly striking this time of year of are the string lights for your trees, both indoor and outdoor.
They’re so easy to lay around the tree and you’ve got the best light display ever. These are brighter and more versatile than most regular string lights on the market.
You have to add “Twinkly Music,” a USB-powered sound sensor featuring a highly accurate BPM counter and a smart microphone. It listens to and interprets ambient sounds and syncs your Twinkly smart LED lights to any recorded or live music or sounds played in the vicinity. This fills the room with vibrant, “dancing” colours.
You can get the strings from 100 up to 600 LEDs.
The best part is you can use them year-round, to accent any part of your home for a special occasion or celebration. Or, you can just enhance the vibe in any room with these beauties. You can also splash them across your patio and garden for the best summer parties.
These are high quality and built to last. You likely won’t need to replace them for many years, if ever.
Twinkly also offers a pre-lit Christmas tree like no other. They range in height from 1.5 metres to 2.3 metres. The beautifully life-like branches and needles are truly amazing. And the lights are unrivalled.
Shop early so you don’t miss out this year. You can find Twinkly products at Best Buy, The Bay, Amazon, Walmart, Rona, Lowe’s and more.
To find out more, visit https://twinkly.com/en
Tags: Twinkly