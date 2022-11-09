Product Showcase

Holiday Favourites

November 9, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Holiday lights got a whole lot smarter

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

A big part of enjoying the festive season is the sights, sounds and colours.
Lights, both indoor and outdoor, make the holiday season complete.
Twinwkly has brought its A-game to scene and sprinkled some magic.
Their best sellers are LED strings, curtains and icicles, all controlled by an app on your smart phone. Particularly striking this time of year of are the string lights for your trees, both indoor and outdoor.
They’re so easy to lay around the tree and you’ve got the best light display ever. These are brighter and more versatile than most regular string lights on the market.
You have to add “Twinkly Music,” a USB-powered sound sensor featuring a highly accurate BPM counter and a smart microphone. It listens to and interprets ambient sounds and syncs your Twinkly smart LED lights to any recorded or live music or sounds played in the vicinity. This fills the room with vibrant, “dancing” colours.
You can get the strings from 100 up to 600 LEDs.
The best part is you can use them year-round, to accent any part of your home for a special occasion or celebration. Or, you can just enhance the vibe in any room with these beauties. You can also splash them across your patio and garden for the best summer parties.
These are high quality and built to last. You likely won’t need to replace them for many years, if ever.
Twinkly also offers a pre-lit Christmas tree like no other. They range in height from 1.5 metres to 2.3 metres. The beautifully life-like branches and needles are truly amazing. And the lights are unrivalled.
Shop early so you don’t miss out this year. You can find Twinkly products at Best Buy, The Bay, Amazon, Walmart, Rona, Lowe’s and more.
To find out more, visit https://twinkly.com/en



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags:


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Plan for large residential development in Nobleton

A plan for more than 400 homes plus commercial uses in Nobleton was unveiled Monday during King’s virtual council meeting. But it will be many years down the road. The owners of the Boynton lands made the application for the 57.2 acres on the east side of Highway 27 just south of the village core.

Inaugural meetings welcome council members

Two new faces will join King council this term in an election that suffered from low voter turnout. Jennifer Anstey was elected Ward 3 councillor during Monday’s election. She took the race with 228 votes and 42% of the vote. Close behind was Adam Pham, who collected 192 votes (35%). Incumbent Jakob Schneider was third, with 120 votes (22%). Ryan Raymond, with only eight votes, finished fourth. Of the 1,923 eligible voters in the ward, only 548 turned out, or 28.5%.

King approves updated rural bylaw for first time in 40 years

Setting the direction for King’s rural countryside is now cast in stone. Council approved its long-awaited Zoning Bylaw for the Countryside Area, updating its current 48-year-old document. Covering 80% of the King’s geographic area, the bylaw not only conforms to the OP, regional and provincial policies, it recognizes the importance of our agricultural and environmental lands.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open