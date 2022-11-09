Plan for large residential development in Nobleton

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A plan for more than 400 homes plus commercial uses in Nobleton was unveiled Monday during King’s virtual council meeting.

But it will be many years down the road.

The owners of the Boynton lands made the application for the 57.2 acres on the east side of Highway 27 just south of the village core.

The plan is for 429 single detached homes, along with employment blocks, stormwater pond, park, and open space. The access will be from Highway 27, with some connections to Crestview, Woodhill and Hawthorne Valley.

The applicants are asking for an Official Plan amendment to redesignate some 8.33 hectares, from employment to neighbourhood.

The employment portion applies to the westerly portion and provides for a mix of uses such as manufacturing, processing, offices, commercial, automotive repair and even transportation depots. The OP does notes that “new sensitive land uses” be carefully planned.

A virtual public information session was held in October, where 22 residents raised concerns. These included traffic impacts, the limited variety of housing types, lot sizes, fencing and tree retention.

The lands are within the Nobleton village boundary so this is considered greenfield development.

The northwest portion of the property contains a tributary of the East Humber River and valley corridor. Such an area requires a 30-metre buffer zone.

This large development requires major water and sewer servicing. Currently the capacity is not available, since the Nobleton system is at full capacity. York Region is conducting an environmental assessment to address the servicing issue.

Keith MacKinnon of KLM on behalf of the proponent, noted construction access will be off of Highway 27 and perhaps Crestview. The density of the plan is 12.3 units per hectare, just slightly above the 12 permitted in the Official Plan.

The two parks will be 5.47 acres and 3.72 acres. There are plans for stormwater management, one traditional pond and another underground facility.

He said a number of studies have already been conducted and are available for the public to view through the Township.

One Crestview resident was worried about potential flooding and stressed this needs to be looked at.

She doesn’t want Crestview used during construction. She also hopes the new homes don’t overpower the existing residences and she wants the existing neighbourhoods to be respected.

A Hawthorne Valley resident said keeping as many existing mature trees in the vicinity is vital. He also voiced concerns with the smaller lot sizes and access. Hawthorne, he pointed out, has no sidewalks, creating a safety issue.

King staff note they’re conducting a detailed technical review and there are several planning issues that need to be addressed. They include transition of lot sizes adjacent to existing residential areas; range of housing types; traffic impacts; conformity with York’s review of employment lands, and physical interfaces such as fencing, landscaping and grades. Other issues include a park location, development of the employment lands and appropriate uses.

Of course the major issue is sanitary and water servicing, which has to be created before the plan can move ahead.

Mayor Steve Pellegrini pointed out this plan is in the very early stages, and in fact it’s years away. He told residents it’s very “premature.”

Councillor David Boyd questioned whether some connector roads were necessary. Staff noted they will all of them and determine which connections make the most sense.

Boyd also had concerns with some 33 lots that abut the existing subdivision, asking the number be lowered to lessen the impact on current neighbours.

Staff will continue to work with the applicant and bring a report to committee and new council, commenting on the draft plan of subdivision, OP amendment and zoning bylaw amendment.

