Holiday Favourites

November 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

Govee products make

everything bright

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Nothing picks up our moods like colourful lights.

Vibrant lighting makes our homes more inviting, warm and comfortable. It can also add excitement to a bland gaming or entertainment room.

Leading lighting maker Govee answers the call with some amazing products. Most can used year-round, and the company offers great holiday lighting sets, perfect for your indoor and outdoor festive displays.

The G40 LED Outdoor Bulb String Lights are perfect for your exterior setup. They match anything on the market and are comparably priced. They come in both 50- and 100-foot lengths.

They emit a softer glow and they’re both shatterproof and waterproof. These babies are packed with options.

When used with the smart app, you can choose from literally millions of colours and 40-scenes to match the season or occasion. The outdoor scenes can be tailor-made just for you and your private oasis. They’re not just holiday lights, but can be used year-round in any back yard or patio.

Some models have a sound pickup function so you can produce different lighting effects that respond to music. How cool is that?

Given the range of products, it’s hard to pick just a few.

The company also offers some really cool floodlights and ground lights, again with some spectacular effects.

These colourful additions to your gardens are perfect for the holidays, but the fun doesn’t stop there. These are perfect for year-round accents.

What makes them perfect is the range of colours and effects created by the smart app.

These are quality products, made strong and made to last. You may never need another set.

Some of their products can also be used hands-free with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant.

Again, that’s a great bonus.

There’s nothing boring in Govee’s product lineup.

They offer everything from multi-coloured table and corner lamps, to wall light panels, strip lights and even interior car lights. They all share the same capabilities and range of colour effects.

You simply can’t find all of these products from anyone else.

Govee not only makes life smarter, they make it brighter, too.

I guarantee you won’t stop at just one or two items. Shipping was super fast. Get yours now before the holidays set in.

For more, visit https://ca.govee.com/

