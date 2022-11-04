Product Showcase

Favourite Holiday Picks

November 4, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Smart sounds on the go

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Getting the most out of your home decor items just sweetens the pot.
Design firm Koble offers an array of “smart” furniture and lighting.
You have to include their Ava X on your holiday shopping list.
Perfect for soothing colours and your favourite sounds, the Bluetooth speaker lantern offer hours of fun. Use it in any room to make it come alive.
The Ava X has a powerful speaker that connects to your phone or tablet. It provides incredible 360-degree sound. But that’s not all. It provides unique mood-setting, multi-coloured lighting, perfect for all settings and occasions.
This “lantern” runs for up to 10 hours on a charge and you can control the colour-changing LED remotely. It’s also splashproof, so you can leave it at pool-side.
Since it’s portable – a fashionable accessory in fact – you can take it anywhere. Bring it along in a car that doesn’t have an AUX jack. Take it to your friend’s house and use it for backyard gatherings and bonfires.
Orangeville’s Dream Team Americas is responsible for helping to promote Koble in North America. They also distribute these exclusively as well as market and sell Koble products.
Koble products are available at Best Buy, Staples, Home Depot, Amazon and Walmart.



         

