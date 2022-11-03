Holiday Favourite Picks

Essential equipment always

a great gift idea

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The need for “more power” never wanes, and in fact, revs up during the holidays.

Appliances, power tools and “man cave” essentials are great gift ideas.

Tradestack

The Craftsman Tradestack Storage unit is great for any outdoor job or project It’s a premium rolling tower that includes a deep toolbox. The Tradestack units connect to each other, automatically stacking via a drop and lock mechanism and easily separating with a one-touch release.

They are dust and water resistant, have a large storage space to fit large and heavy tools, and feature durable 7-inch wheels that make it easy to move around and transport.

They’re also compatible with Versastack modules and other Craftsman organizers.

V20 Vac

Cleaning up got a bit easier, thanks to the Craftsman V20 cordless vacuum.

This stick vacuum is strong and the rechargeable battery lets you run for up to an hour. It’s relatively light and easy to carry from room to room.

Use it to clean up in the mudroom, indoor/outdoor spaces, and around the house. This model lets you power through dirt and debris with a wider cleaning path.

Rechargeable stick vacuums are ideal and much less bulky than typical machines.

This is a great addition to any arsenal.

Atomic Combo

For the true “tool man,” consider the DEWALT Atomic Combo Kit.

The compact, brushless, two-tool kit is perfect for your DIYer.

The kit includes one drill/driver, one Impact driver, two 20V MAX lithium ion batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 inches front to back, the Impact Driver features a high-performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in-lbs. of torque and 3 LEDs for optimum illumination as you work. The Drill/Driver’s brushless motor provides 340 unit watts outs (UWO). The LED is positioned on the foot for better visibility. Both tools feature an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control, along with a removable belt hooks.

They are backed by a 3-year, limited warranty so you can buy with confidence.

These will definitely make spirits bright in your household this season.

Craftsman and DEWALT products are widely available at your local hardware or specialty store.

