Holiday Favourite Picks!

Talks are continuing, after the Ontario government introduced the Keeping Students in Class Act. But Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday he won’t negotiate the ...

Two new faces will join King council this term in an election that suffered from low voter turnout. Jennifer Anstey was elected Ward 3 councillor during Monday’s election. She took the race with 228 votes and 42% of the vote. Close behind was Adam Pham, who collected 192 votes (35%). Incumbent Jakob Schneider was third, with 120 votes (22%). Ryan Raymond, with only eight votes, finished fourth. Of the 1,923 eligible voters in the ward, only 548 turned out, or 28.5%.

Setting the direction for King’s rural countryside is now cast in stone. Council approved its long-awaited Zoning Bylaw for the Countryside Area, updating its current 48-year-old document. Covering 80% of the King’s geographic area, the bylaw not only conforms to the OP, regional and provincial policies, it recognizes the importance of our agricultural and environmental lands.