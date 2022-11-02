Holiday Favourite Picks!

Product Showcase

Tailor-made coffee every time!

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

When you’re looking for just one great cup of coffee, Cuisinart’s Grind & Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker fits the bill.
Whether you’re on the go, or just need that first cup to get you started in the morning, this machine is a must. It also makes a great holiday gift for that special someone on your list.
It’s designed to brew the most flavourful coffee with ease and convenience. This compact coffeemaker grinds whole beans to the ideal consistency for optimal flavour. It uses conical burr grinder, then feeds the beans into the HomeBarista reusable filter cup to be brewed. The HomeBarista can also be filled with pre-ground coffee, or you can use your favourite single-use coffee pod.
It also gives you the option of three different sizes – 8, 10, and 12 ounces – so you can fill any size cup with the perfect brew.
The hopper holds up to 100 grams of beans, and the sealed lid keeps them fresh. There’s a removable, 48-ounce water reservoir.
The best thing is its versatility. It’s compatible with any single-cup pod, including Keurig K-Cups.
The removable drip tray comes out to accommodate your taller travel mugs. The coffee maker also has a charcoal water filter.
It’s really easy to use and its compact design allows it to fit anywhere on your counter. This is solid, well built and attractive. It fits in nicely with any decor.
Consider getting this unit, from venerable Cuisinart. Get two, in case you want to give one away and keep the other.
It’s available where kitchen appliances are sold.
For more, visit https://www.cuisinart.ca/



         

