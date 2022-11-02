Sip & Savour hybrid extends reach to great success

After two dubious years of any group gatherings, the King Township Food Bank was pleased to host this year’s Sip & Savour fundraiser as a hybrid edition.

Themed La Ville Lumière, the 9th annual Sip & Savour featured the sights, sounds and tastes of Paris in two ways – an in-person gathering at WaterStone Estate & Farms or a home-delivered takeout option with a webcast presentation – enjoyed by over 130 and 60 ticket holders respectively.

As both options were maxed out, the “Cocktail Party of the Year” in King was well attended on Oct. 20, with stellar results, achieving a new fundraising record of over $60,000 for the food bank.

WaterStone Estate & Farms donated use of their lovely venue and David from Cibo Special Event Catering donated a delicious menu of French-inspired foods. The Apéro Dînatoire (“strolling fork and plate”), included a grazing table and carving station featuring chateaubriand. Josie from Dorio’s Kettleby Bakery donated a sweet assortment of French desserts, including éclairs and pink macarons. Bob Hawkins from Bob Hawkins Professional Disc Jockey Service kindly donated his time and equipment in filling the air with French sounds and Lisa Pace from Lisa Pace Photography once again snapped souvenir photos in front of a scenic backdrop of France’s most populous city. The sights of Paris included a striking 14-foot Eiffel Tower, along with an interactive mime and lively entertainers including Julia Child, Coco Chanel and Marie Antoinette. Erica Gibbs, a third year OCAD university student, completed a live painting on location which sold for $500 as a live auction item. The winner of the 50/50 draw promptly donated his winnings to the Food Bank, which added another several hundred dollars to the final tally.

Of course, the evening would not be complete without the “sip,” and through partnerships and generous donations, wine, and beer were provided at the event by Holland Marsh Wineries and Hockley Brewing Company courtesy of The Auroran. Champagne, as our signature drink, was kindly donated by FLATO Developments.

Home-delivered participants enjoyed an authentic tasting menu experience catered by La Bréhandaise Market in a reusable insulated bag, accompanied with a CD from King’s Diva in the Rough Catherine Hughes, which featured a lovely rendition of La Vie en Rose.

Over 60 items were featured in this year’s Silent Auction thanks to local businesses and individuals who donated products and experiences to help create a bidding frenzy over the course of 11 days. Bids were generous and were close to or at retail for many items. While the event’s total proceeds are being tallied, the Silent Auction is always a key contributor to the food bank’s fundraising efforts.

The evening’s festivities and home deliveries were entirely supported by a team of highly dedicated volunteers, including Mayor Steve Pellegrini who represented as Honourary Chair and King Weekly Sentinel Editor Mark Pavilons who served as Master of Ceremonies once again.

Pavilons welcomed guests, noting he’s been involved with the Food Bank for more than 10 years, and served as MC for many of those.

“I have met so many great people – volunteers with the Food Bank. To them, I say ‘merci beaucoup.’

“Tonight is about sharing, enjoying the bounty before us and counting our blessings. It’s about giving back to the community. It’s about ‘donner un coup de main.’

“Your support will go a long way to helping the Food Bank meet its obligations.”

King Township Food Bank board member Geoff Simpson spoke about the inner workings of the food bank as a totally volunteer-run organization that presently serves over 350 people. He stated that numbers are rising, but that the community has been very responsive. He commented that the Food Bank exists to serve the community and relies entirely on community support, in helping to ensure no one in King goes hungry.

It is with year-round community support and funds raised through Sip & Savour that collectively raise a significant portion of the food bank’s cash needs. The rest of the budget requirements, including important food donations, comes from the community that is King and beyond. This support enables the King Township Food Bank to distribute food items, including eggs and fresh produce, and food cards on a monthly basis.

Meline Beach, King Township Food Bank board member and volunteer Sip & Savour event coordinator, concluded the official speaking component for both the webcast presentation and in-person event with huge congratulations, gratitude and acknowledgement to all sponsors, donors, volunteers, in-kind supporters and participants of this year’s hybrid event.

An increased number of sponsors and increased generosity in the sponsorships this year, with, unexpectedly, two businesses that ended up sharing the Lead Sponsor category, York Energy Centre and Dog Tales. The sum of sponsors and major donors greatly exceeded last year. With rising costs for all, the rising generosity is doubly appreciated. Acknowledgement slides and photos of this year’s event are available at www.ktfb.ca.

The Food Bank is already looking forward to Sip & Savour 2023 which aims to take participants to a new continent. Visit the website for more details in due time.

