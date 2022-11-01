Drinkmate’s home carbonator a holiday must

November 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

Holiday Favourites

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

It’s not too early to prepare for the coming holiday season.

Consider adding some festive bubbles to your entertainment plans.

Drinkmate, a leader in home drink carbonation, offers colourful models to their lineup. Carbonated beverage lovers can now add a pop of blue to their kitchens while enjoying healthier drinks from carbonated water to juice, and even cocktails.

The Arctic Blue color is a soft, pure, breezy bay blue with a twilight blue undertone. The perfect complement to any kitchen, Drinkmate enables users to add personality. The Arctic Blue home carbonator joins the existing color line that includes black, red, and white models.

Drinkmate’s counter top unit is one of the leading systems available in the Canada, the U.S. and UK. It boasts “proprietary technology” that allows consumers to carbonate any kind of beverage safely and quickly.

While there are many bubbly drink makers on the market, Drinkmate’s model is not only fun, it makes a statement. It reflects quality and is definitely a high end unit. It’s also fun and brings a smile to your face when you use it.

Fizz infuser technology gives you the freedom to carbonate any beverage. Not only water, but juices, cold tea or coffee, wine, cocktails, and more. So whether you want to create healthy sparkling drinks or craft cocktails, they have you covered.

Drinkmate gives you big savings over store-bought carbonated drinks. And it’s eco-friendly by cutting down on glass and plastic bottle usage. But most of all, you can get creative and have fun while making drinks with exactly the amount of fizz you like.

Drinkmate is also conscious about the environment and has expanded their convenient online Recycle & Refill CO2 exchange program. They also offer a C02 exchange box and return label.

Drinkmate’s mission is to allow consumers to get creative in discovering new beverages, drink healthier and have fun, while reducing plastic bottle waste. Its proprietary technology allows the consumer to carbonate any kind of beverage safely and quickly.

For more information, please visit https://drinkmate-canada.com/

Related

Readers Comments (0)