King pharmacist honoured as ‘trailblazer’

October 26, 2022

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A Schomberg pharmacist is among four Filipino-Canadian trailblazers who have joined the ranks of recipients for the prestigious “Most Influential Filipina Woman in the World:” Award from the Foundation for Filipina Women’s Network.

Anna Patrizio, pharmacist, and owner of Schomberg Village Pharmacy, was thrilled to be among this group.

“I am very humbled and honoured to be a reflection of Filipino-Canadian women in Canada,” she said. “I see myself and my fellow FWN (Filipina Women’s Network) awardees as representatives of possibilities. Our diverse professions, work industries and life stories make the picture of success as nonlinear. There is no one formula to success, you make it your own as long as you stay true to your core value.”

The award, she noted, is a “reflection of opportunities I embraced and predicaments I choose to rise above. It validates my personal growth from self-doubting, stepping outside the comfort zone and challenging the status quo.

“I am very inspired and excited to meet like-minded individuals that see professional achievements as a gift that will keep on giving back and paying forward. FWN awardees are catalysts to substantial social change and true woman empowerment. I cannot wait to be further amazed with Filipina greatness and pride in Lisbon.”

A total of 13 Filipina-Canadian women have been recipients since the awards were founded in the U.S. in 2006, and went global in 2013. The women were selected from an outstanding field of nominees from 10 countries this year, and have been extended individual invitations to the Gala Awards Ceremony at the 18th Filipina Leadership Global Summit running from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Foundation for Filipina Women’s Network recognizes women of Philippine ancestry who are changing the face of leadership in the global workplace; women who have done outstanding work in their respective fields and are acknowledged for their contributions to society, femtorship, and legacy.

The organization noted Patrizio and her team stood tall in navigating the challenges of the pandemic.

“Patrizio and her team established resiliency and set a high standard for leadership through early participation in mass vaccination and rapid testing.”

Patrizio is a recipient of the Dean Epifania Plana Excellence Award for Escolarian Entrepreneur Pharmacist, one of the distinctions bestowed to 100 alumni of Centro Escolar University, School of Pharmacy, Manila, in its celebration of centennial founding anniversary.

Marily Mondejar, Founder and CEO of the Foundation for Filipina Women’s Network, noted: “The Global FWN100™ awardees are innovators and thought leaders, dynamic entrepreneurs, rising stars under age 35, practitioners, and public service advocates, who have moved through the ranks in the public and private sectors. They are magnificent women doing extraordinary work trailblazing for the next generation leaders.”

