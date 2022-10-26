Anstey, Asselstine elected to council

October 26, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Two new faces will join King council this term in an election that suffered from low voter turnout.

Jennifer Anstey was elected Ward 3 councillor during Monday’s election. She took the race with 228 votes and 42% of the vote.

Close behind was Adam Pham, who collected 192 votes (35%).

Incumbent Jakob Schneider was third, with 120 votes (22%).

Ryan Raymond, with only eight votes, finished fourth.

Of the 1,923 eligible voters in the ward, only 548 turned out, or 28.5%.

“I’m thrilled to be the next councillor for Ward 3 and so appreciative of the support of the community. I made lots of notes while I was out campaigning and look forward to working with a fantastic group of councillors to get things done,” Anstey said.

In a close race in Ward 4, Mary Asselstine came out on top with 553 votes, only 51 votes ahead of Simon Lloyd. Asselstine earned 45% of the vote.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent all the residents of Ward 4 on King Township council. I look forward to working with my council colleagues and Township staff to make good decisions for King Township,” Asselstine said.

“I want to thank my team who worked tirelessly in the campaign and invested their time, energy and expertise, and challenged me to dig deeper and think harder.

“I was so glad to get to know the other candidates and plan to reach out to them to discuss their specific interests and ideas. It was a respectful and stimulating campaign and I credit that to the integrity and honesty of our candidate cohort.

“Over the next few weeks, I plan to reach out to the residents of Ward 4 to gather ideas and concerns and set priorities for action. We are already planning a tour in Schomberg to open a dialog with youth. I am excited for the future of King Township and Ward 4.”

Lloyd gathered 40% of the vote with his 502 total.

Michael Lovisotto was third with 120 (10%) and Becky Eveson was fourth with 64 votes (5%).

Of the 3,913 eligible voters in Ward 4, 1,239 cast ballots, for a 31.7% turnout.

“I would like to congratulate the acclaimed and returning members of council on their re-election: David Boyd, Avia Eek, Debbie Schaefer, and Jordan Cescolini. I welcome and congratulate, Mary Asselstine and Jennifer Anstey, the newly elected members of council,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

“My thanks and best wishes go out to all those candidates that put their names forward for Council seats. Your community spirit and desire to work for the betterment of King is truly appreciated by all of us.

“I would like to send a special thanks to Bill Cober as he retires from Council after 19 years of service to our community.

“I would also like to acknowledge Jakob Schneider for his service on the past term of council.

“Throughout the last months, we have heard the issues of importance to our community; there is much work to be done in the upcoming four years and I look forward to working with the new Council to address your concerns. We will continue to ensure that King is the best place to live, work and play.”

Jordan Cescolini was re-elected in Ward 1 with 738 votes (56%).

He outpaced runner-up Rob Payne, who collected 518 votes (39%).

“Thank you Ward 1 and for each person who took the time to vote in this election,” Cescolini said. “I want to thank my supporters for their continued confidence in my leadership, for those who did not vote for me, I want to express that I will work tirelessly to earn your support in the future. I wanted to thank my family for their incredible support in this election, without them this would have not been possible.

“I especially want to thank my mother Rosemary and father James, both of you push me to achieve my potential and support me each step of the way. I am incredibly blessed to have parents like you, thank you for all you have done and continue to do.

“To my two fellow competitors, thank you for participating in this election and best of luck in future endeavors. I have been given a clear mandate by residents moving forward, I will serve with the highest level of integrity and passion for our community. I look forward to working with this new council to deliver the best results for King Township!”

Nick Seretis was third with 71 votes (5%).

Of the 4,227 eligible voters in the ward, 1,327 showed up, for a 31.4% voter turnout.

Debbie Schaefer was re-elected in Ward 5, earning 575 votes, or 65% of the vote.

Michael Di Mascolo earned a respectable 314 votes (35).

“I am very happy to be re-elected. It’s great that I can work for the next four years with the benefit of the experience of the previous three terms,” Schaefer said.

“I want to thank all those who supported me in various ways during the campaign such as making donations, erecting signs, driving me through the more rural areas of the ward and accompanying me as I door knocked. I appreciate very much the voters who expressed their confidence in me by marking their ballot in favour of me. I also want to express sincere appreciation to my competitor who ‘played by the rules.’ I believe we showed respect for each other and accordingly we showed respect to the electorate.

“I also welcome the two new elected councillors and am ready to help them. As they have both been active citizens in terms of issues before council I anticipate that they will go up the learning curve quickly. I know that they will also be assisted by the re-elected ward 1 councillor and the other members of council who were acclaimed.”

Mike Behar is the new trustee on the York Region District School Board as King and Vaughan trustee. He collected 1,186 votes, ahead of second-place finisher Nadeem Mahmood. Simone Strelchik was third with 562 votes.

Elizabeth Crowe was returned to office as the trustee for King, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville, on the York Catholic District School Board. She earned 1,035 votes, outpacing Al Itwar who collected 169 votes.

“I would like to thank all those who came out to vote and their overwhelming continued support. I will continue to be accessible, accountable and will put student success and well-being at the forefront of decision making,” Crowe said.

