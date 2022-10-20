Election results to be posted

The Township of King will post unofficial election results on its website at king.ca/electionresults beginning after polls close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. ...

Roads and traffic were the top issues among candidates seeking election in King. The passion and desire to contribute was quite evident, at the final all-candidates’ event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce last week. A robust and genuine discussion took place at The Country Day School, among those vying for a council seat.

Setting the direction for King’s rural countryside is now cast in stone. Council approved its long-awaited Zoning Bylaw for the Countryside Area, updating its current 48-year-old document. Covering 80% of the King’s geographic area, the bylaw not only conforms to the OP, regional and provincial policies, it recognizes the importance of our agricultural and environmental lands.