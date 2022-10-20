Headline News

Election results to be posted

October 20, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Township of King will post unofficial election results on its website at king.ca/electionresults beginning after polls close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The results will be updated as polls close across the Township.
Elected positions include members of council for the Township of King, trustees for the York District School Board and York District Catholic School Board and Conseil scolaire Viamonde and Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir.
In the 2022 King municipal elections, the position of the mayor has been acclaimed, as are the councillor positions in Wards 2 and 6. The French separate school board trustee position is also acclaimed.
In addition to voting on Election Day, voters had the opportunity to vote in 12 advance voting days, through the Vote at Home program, and through a visit to a local nursing home.
For election information in King, visit king.ca/elections.



         

Lettters to the Editor

