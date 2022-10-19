Redtiger offers most advanced dash cam

October 19, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A dash cam maker has you covered, from bumper to bumper.

The Redtiger F7NP-4K is a mini-dash cam and backup camera all in one.

Today, more than ever, drivers need the comfort and security of a dash cam.

This dual recording unit has superior night vision, built-in wifi and smart app controls.

The unit also has an integrated GPS tracking system that records your location with the footage. And they can cover all the angles that you can’t, with a 170-degree field of vision.

The Redtiger driving recorder’s front-facing and rear camera boast some great optics, with an ultra-large F1.5 aperture and 6 layers. The recordings are crisp, even in low-light conditions.

The dash cam records 24/7 and when its G-sensor detects an impact or collision, it automatically starts recording. This is great if you are even in a collision.

It offers seamless loop recording that automatically overwrites old files. Redtiger mirror dash cams boast a big touch screen, again a big plus when it comes to ease of use.

If you drive a truck or a similarly large vehicle, the Redtiger dash cam provides amazing coverage with an ultra-wide field of view – 170 degrees at the front, and 140 degrees at the rear.

You can see what’s being recorded in both cameras with its split-screen feature, making it easy to park or reverse anytime you need to. That’s a huge bonus, too.

There’s nothing like getting a full front and rear view of your surroundings. It’s like being wrapped in a shield of security. It will help you with those blind spots and you will be able to spot smaller objects or pedestrians.

Having one of these units in your car is a win-win.

Redtiger was founded by Jonny Don, who is who is known as an expert in self-driving tours. With the enthusiasm for technology products and the experience of concentrating on motor industries for more than a decade, he has spread the brand to dozens of countries around the globe.

Redtiger has continually been the best-seller in this field in over 10 countries, including Canada, the United States, Europe, United Arab Emirates, and more. It regularly receives great reviews as a top performing dash cam.

Their mission is not only to empower drivers, but continual research and development, making technological breakthroughs.

They offer great customer service and a one-year warranty. This is the only one you will ever need.

Their products are available on Amazon, or by visiting https://www.redtigercam.com/en-ca

Related

Tags: dash cam, Redtiger

Readers Comments (0)