Tom Ellison Field dedicated

The Township of King officially unveiled the Tom Ellison Field at the King City Memorial Park Hardball Diamond recently. Ellison has spent many years dedicating his life to the young baseball players within King Township.
As a founding member of the Nobleton Baseball Association, Mr. Ellison was involved as the association expanded and merged with the Schomberg Softball association and formed the King Township Baseball Association (KTBA) and eventually became the Aurora King Baseball Association. During this time with the association, Mr. Ellison spent several years as president, coaching and maintaining the fields. While with the KTBA, Mr. Ellison became more involved in umpiring and eventually became Umpire in Chief and obtaining the highest credentials as an umpire.
Additionally, as a local teacher, Mr. Ellison also spent a number of years coaching the baseball team at the King City Secondary School.
Mr. Ellison has proven to be a dedicated member of King’s baseball community and the Township is pleased and proud to honor him by dedicating this hardball diamond to him by naming it the Tom Ellison Field.