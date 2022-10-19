Tom Ellison Field dedicated

Roads and traffic were the top issues among candidates seeking election in King. The passion and desire to contribute was quite evident, at the final all-candidates’ event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce last week. A robust and genuine discussion took place at The Country Day School, among those vying for a council seat.

Setting the direction for King’s rural countryside is now cast in stone. Council approved its long-awaited Zoning Bylaw for the Countryside Area, updating its current 48-year-old document. Covering 80% of the King’s geographic area, the bylaw not only conforms to the OP, regional and provincial policies, it recognizes the importance of our agricultural and environmental lands.

The Township of King is seeking input on two planning reviews, through virtual open houses, the Sept. 26 Council meeting and its online engagement platform ...