Sip & Savour 2022 with a French flair

October 6, 2022 · 0 Comments
Paris vous appelle!
The King Township Food Bank is pleased to present their 9th annual Sip & Savour as a hybrid edition on Thursday, Oct. 20.
This year, the totally volunteer committee is planning a French-inspired tasting menu experience in two ways: a cocktail party gathering at WaterStone Estate & Farms, catered by Cibo by David. The alternative is local delivery, prepared by La Bréhandaise Market, with a webcast presentation available in your home.
La Ville Lumière features an evening of sights, sounds and tastes of Paris with mimosas classiques, gourmet amuse-bouches, petites assiettes, musique et chanson, des artistes extraordinaires, and divertissements. Beverages are free except for wine and beer, available at the cash bar, with proceeds to Sip & Savour.
In addition to food and drink, guests can enjoy Parisian atmosphere with beautiful décor, an interactive mime, and a stellar online marché of items donated by local businesses and individuals. There will be something for everyone. As a memento, enjoy a complimentary photo taken by professional photographer Lisa Pace in front of the Eiffel Tower.
The evening’s festivities will include Mayor Pellegrini, Honourary Chair, and Mark Pavilons, Master of Ceremonies.
Sip & Savour, the food bank’s signature annual fundraiser, is important to raising a significant portion of its cash budget of over $200,000. Currently, they are serving over 350 people and numbers are rising.
Tickets are $85 each for the in-person gathering at WaterStone Estate & Farms and $65 for the home delivery option. Tickets are available online at www.ktfb.ca
The Food Bank is happy to offer thanks to York Energy Centre and Dog Tales and as Leading Sponsors in a list of pledges by Sponsors and Major Donors that surpassed last year. Sponsorships are open until October 15, and donations of auction items are most welcome. Call KTFB Sip & Savour volunteer event coordinator Meline Beach 416-953-5289 or email KTFBsipandsavour@gmail.com
Ernest Hemingway once declared “Paris is a moveable feast.” Come and enjoy an evening of strolling, sipping and savouring at King’s “Cocktail Party of the Year!”