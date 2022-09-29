JS Dash 4.0 is a must-have for today’s drivers

September 29, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
For today’s commuters, dash cams just make sense.
They offer a sense of security, and can often catch a glimpse of things we can’t.
The JS Dash 4.0 enters the fray with some great features.
JS Innovations took feedback from users who owned the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation of the top selling JS Dash and designed a straight to the point dash camera with no superfluous components and features.
“What you get is a hassle-free dash camera that just works, period,” the company says. It also includes a MicroSD card.
It’s really easy to install and use. It boasts an HD recorder with 1.2” LCD display. With a 170-degree field of view, it captures more of the environment, including cross traffic. It also has a GPS for detailed time and location data, pinpointing exactly where and when events occurred.
This unit captures excellent video detail in both bright and low-light conditions. Mount the camera to your windshield, and record your drive in 1080p. JS Dash 4.0 records in a continuous loop. You can play back the footage right on the display or replay in on dashcam viewers later for exact GPS positioning.
You also don’t have to worry about starting and stopping. If JS Dash 4.0 is plugged into a powered source, it starts recording automatically and saves footage in case of incidents. When reviewing footage on your computer, you’ll have a record of date, time, speed and direction of travel.
JS DASH 4.0 features automatic Incident Detection (G-sensor) so when an incident is detected, your camera knows to save the current, last and next recordings, thereby preserving a complete record of the event. And all this information is saved to the MicroSD memory card.
It’s cool swivel design is modern and it’s very well built.
You can remove the Dash from your vehicle and take snapshots or document any vehicle or property damage.
It’s available at Best Buy and other retailers. For more, visit https://www.jsinnovations.ca/products/js-dash-3-0
