Pizza Nova introduces chorizo sausage, Italian wings

September 28, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Pizza lovers are in store for a treat, thanks to some new, authentic flavours.
Pizza Nova, one of Ontario’s leading artisan pizza makers, has launched a series of new menu options including a chorizo sausage topping featured on two signature pizzas, and Garlic Parmesan Wings.
The assortment of new menu options was inspired by the company’s pursuit of innovation, authentic, rich taste and offering a diversity of quality menu choices to its customers.
“We strive to bring menu items to the market that will stand the test of time,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Our additions are based on fresh, quality recipe combinations that both enhance the pizza experience and deliver on our Puro Promise. Operational sustainability and our ‘taste-the-difference’ standard are key to all our menu introductions.” – The Puro Promise is Pizza Nova’s guarantee of ingredients of the highest standard, in place across all locations.
The chorizo topping features flavour-packed pieces of pork uniquely prepared with garlic and chorizo spices and is a core element of the new Los Chorizo and Chorizo Fuego pizzas – the former which includes green peppers and Spanish onions; the latter with Italian-style hot peppers and cheddar cheese.
For those who enjoy chicken, Pizza Nova has also launched Italian Garlic Parmesan Wings, which are dressed in garlic, Parmesan cheese and parsley. To close the summer season, Pizza Nova added two new sauces – BBQ Honey Garlic and Hot Honey Garlic and a Dill’n Chive Dip to expand its wing and dip options.
Our staff dove into the Chorizo Fuego and enjoyed every bite. Sure, it’s got a nice kick to it, but it’s not a lasting heat. Instead of overpowering the flavours, it enhances them. These are way better specimens than your typical hot peppers.
The garlic Parmesan wings were a great complement. They were mild, tasty and the flavour definitely spoke of authentic Italian.
Together, these offer taste unlike anything else in the fast food realm.
You have to get them both and if you close your eyes, you’d think you’re on the streets of Milan or Rome.
Pizza Nova definitely hit the mark with these new flavours.