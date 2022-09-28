Local all-candidates’ debates on tap

September 28, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Residents will have a chance to see their municipal candidates in action, at three local debates.
Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) is offering back-to-back events next week.
CCKT’s mandate is to keep residents informed and it’s often been said that municipal governments have a more significant and direct impact on our lives than provincial and federal governments. The local King government, made up of seven elected officials, carries forward community vision and priorities in planning thriving communities in the settlement areas, hamlets and rural areas.
The municipal government also plays a key role in providing municipal services and nurturing business and employment opportunities through planning and special initiatives. In addition, King council provides leadership and direction in addressing the climate emergency and in protecting and sustaining natural features such as trees, forests, wetlands and lakes which contribute to long term health and sustainability in King Township and beyond.
For many years CCKT has organized and hosted all-candidates’ meetings at election time, especially at the municipal level. CCKT seeks to engage the public in the electoral process and to help citizens get to know the candidates, their vision and priorities – in-other-words to become well-informed voters.
“In Canada we have a remarkable privilege both to run for public office and to actively participate in electing representatives to local municipal councils. We encourage all eligible voters to become informed and to exercise their right to vote,” said J. Bruce Craig of CCKT.
The first event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Trisan Centre in Schomberg for candidates in Ward 3 and Ward 4. It runs 7 to 9 p.m.
The next night (Oct. 6), candidates in Wards 1 and % will face off at the new Seniors Centre in King City. It also runs 7 to 9 p.m.
All the candidates have been invited. As part of the meeting format the public will have an opportunity to ask the candidates questions and to hear answers from every candidate present. There will also be a short meet and greet time following the formal part of each meeting. Everyone is welcome.!
In addition, CCKT has sent a questionnaire to all 13 candidates covering a variety of relevant topics. Answers from the candidates will be posted on the CCKT website on Oct. 2, Visit cckt.ca
The King Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their all-candidates meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9:15 p.m. at the Country Day School.
Candidates and residents can meet during a networking and reception from 6-7 p.m. The meeting itself begins at 7. Each candidate will be given an initial three minutes for opening comments. By 8 p.m. candidates will respond to submitted questions.
You can send suggestions on question topics, via email to info@kingchamber.ca with the subject “All Candidates Forum Topic.”
– With submission from CCKT