Schomberg Country Run arrives Saturday

September 21, 2022 · 0 Comments
Founded in 2011 by the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth, the Schomberg Country Run has taken place every year, raising tens of thousands of dollars to promote Reconciliation through the support of Clean Water initiatives, beginning in Pikangikum.
Local efforts, combined with others, have resulted in success for Pikangikum firmly on the path of sustainable, clean drinking water in every home. But a huge amount of work remains for the many other reserves under water advisories, some for decades.
The choice of Water First, an NGO, supports sustainability of clean water. Funds are used train Indigenous candidates to achieve full certification to operate, maintain and repair Indigenous community water systems, many of which are in Ontario. Restoring clean water supplies speaks to Call to Action #18 in the TRC report of 94 Calls to Action.
For some it’s a wonderful way of feeling part of the solution, as they register and raise further funds by canvassing family and friends to sponsor them. Last year $25,000 was raised; a record amount, all due to the generosity of the community and dedication of a small group of volunteers.
Angela Long, in her article Walking For Water says: As he drives past the river that was once “the lifeline” of his village, Isaac Murdoch thinks the equation for Canada’s reconciliation with First Nations is simple.
“Clean water means good reconciliation,” he says. “Water not so good means reconciliation not so good.”
For the second year, the Run is a hybrid event, not timed and can be run, walk, rolled or strolled whenever and wherever participants choose. The traditional route starts at 116 Church Street and travels west. Markers will be up for those who want a lovely 5-kilometre trek through the rolling hills of upper King Township.
Registration can be online through Eventbrite or in person from 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at 116 Church Street, Schomberg. Or by filling in a form from the website:
https://www.anglicanparishoflloydtown.com/social-justice/schomberg-country-run/
Inquiries can also be made by phone to Carol Ann at 416-559-7898.