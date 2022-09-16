Chamber hosts all-candidates debate

September 16, 2022 · 0 Comments
The King Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all-candidates meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9:15 p.m. at the Country Day School.
Candidates and residents can meet during a networking and reception from 6-7 p.m.
The meeting itself begins at 7. Each candidate will be given an initial three minutes for opening comments. By 8 p.m. candidates will respond to submitted questions.
The questions will be submitted in advance of the candidates’ meeting, no later than Oct. 7
Due to the number of candidates participating, the moderator will not be accepting questions from the floor.
However, you can send suggestions on question topics, via email to info@kingchamber.ca with the subject “All Candidates Forum Topic.”
For more information about the King Chamber of Commerce, to join as a member or to sign up for our next networking event (Oct. 4), please visit https://kingchamber.ca/