KfR sparked by motivated group of volunteers

September 14, 2022 · 0 Comments
King for Refugees (KfR) is pleased to announce that we have the funds and have applied for another sponsorship thanks to a motivated and awesome core group of newer volunteers. We cautiously anticipate the family to arrive before the end of this year.
Please consider celebrating with us with food and entertainment by coming out to our next event, King for Refugees Community Picnic on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. This will be held in King City Memorial Park at the picnic shelter near the end of Hollingsworth Drive. Parking is available at the tennis courts at the end of Kingslynn Drive and at the Community Centre.
The following was submitted by Gayle Whitehead, a KfR volunteer from Schomberg.
Recently, friends invited my husband and me to join the KfR Donations Team. We began reaching out to our friends, family, neighbours, colleagues as well as local businesses to share KfR goals and engage their support for the resettlement of another refugee family this year.
We were pleased with the positive support we encountered and felt empowered that working together, KfR volunteers, focused on family and community engagement, could make a significant difference in the wellbeing of others.
We are so grateful and proud to be Canadians and seek opportunities to give back to our community and to help others to thrive and be successful and develop new friends. We want to use our skills and experience to bring hope for a better life to new families who have chosen Canada as their new home. These newcomers are fleeing their country of origin which may have been plagued by violence, war, political, economic and/or social instability. They are seeking safe shelter and looking for a better future.
Together we can make a difference! You, your friends, neighbours and the community at large will define the future of King for Refugees. Volunteers to KfR can help connect and strengthen our community while welcoming new Canadians. The future of KfR is entirely up to you! Would you like to join a team and volunteer your strengths and feel good knowing you are contributing to your community?
Some tasks are ongoing, some may be short term, some tasks won’t take long to do and others may take time. It is more fun working together in teams and it’s a great way to make new friends. Here are some things that volunteers may wish to do:
Communications Team – includes internal and external KfR communications such as writing Thank You cards; help with monthly internal KfR newsletter etc; creating flyers and posters.
Settlement Team – Selecting and settling new families; monitoring and finding accommodation near transit lines; help enrol children in school and adults in English classes (as needed); help identify and navigate employment opportunities, etc.
Donations Team – monetary and non-monetary donations; development of donation strategies; develop fundraising presentations etc.
Administration Team – responsible for KfR Constitution, Guidelines (Bylaws) and ensure that they are followed; liaison with the community at large etc.
Helping Hands and Hearts Team – support the work of the Settlement Team; preparing the apartment/house for occupancy; interpreters, childminding, orienting newcomers around public transit, shopping, use of household appliances, etc. introducing newcomers to Canadian traditions and life in King.
Events Team – Fundraising and community building events, etc.
King for Refugees (KfR) is a registered charity that sponsors and settles newcomers in King Township. We connect people to people and help build stronger communities.
If you would like to volunteer your skills and experience, have questions, or would like additional information about our Sept. 24 Community Picnic at the Memorial Park picnic shelter, contact king4refugees@gmail.com