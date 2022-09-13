Product Showcase

SodaStream launches the next generation of sparkling water makers in Canada

September 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

When the leading sparkling water maker ups the ante, you take notice.
And SodaStream has not disappointed.
The company launched the next generation sparkling water makers that bring the products to a whole new level. You could say, they’ve taken an almost haute couture approach.
The Art, Duo, and Terra elevate the experience of making sparking water at home, and combine beautiful design with high-tech functionalities.
“We’re thrilled to bring Canadians a range of new innovations that truly incapsulate the ethos of our brand and our commitment to premium design and user experience,” said Rena Nickerson, General Manager at SodaStream Canada. “These sparkling water makers not only make it fun and convenient to create a variety of fresh sparkling drinks at home but are a beautiful addition to any kitchen countertop.”
The Art, Duo, and Terra are gorgeous and will definitely turn heads when you entertain with family and friends.
All three models continue to help consumers lead a more environmentally friendly lifestyle by reducing single-use plastic waste. The designs feature the innovative, Quick Connect Cylinder technology, enabling a seamless cylinder connection in one simple click
The Art is a cut above, something you’d see in a Bond movie if 007 abstained.
The Art boasts a slim silhouette, retro design, stainless steel trim, and a unique carbonating lever, allowing for a complete personalized water experience. Users can amp up their beverages by pulling on the lever to create a customizable drink to perfectly suit tastes, level of fizz and flavour palettes.
The Duo is the first sparkling water maker to be compatible with two different bottles; the new, modern 1L glass carafe and 1L dishwasher safe carbonating bottle. It is the perfect accessory for hosting and or taking the bottle anywhere on the go. Awarded the Red Dot Prize 2021 for outstanding product design, the Duo is equipped with a modern industrial design that is a perfect addition for any gathering.
The Terra is SodaStream’s most convenient way to enjoy endless bubbles at home and this unit has an upgraded sleek design combined with a beautiful mix of textures, high polish, and matte finish, along with a more ergonomic carbonating button. Terra is Latin for Earth and this reflects SodaStream’s environmental mission to eradicate the use of single-use plastic.
They’re simple to use and refills are easy to get.
If you don’t have one, now is the time to add one to your collection, just in time for upcoming celebrations.
The brand has also upped the ante with a bright new direction, with a “Push for Better.” This will lead to a ripple effect of positive change, inspired by the power of a simple push of a button and the stream of change that it sets in motion – for both consumers and the planet. Once again, it shows the company is listening and doing its part to saving the planet.
The company notes that by 2025, SodaStream will have saved up to 67 billion single-use plastic bottles from our planet.
These are available at many retailers and by visiting SodaStream.ca.
SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world’s leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer – healthy, easy to make, light to carry – helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more follow SodaStream Canada on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags:


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

KfR sparked by motivated group of volunteers

King for Refugees (KfR) is pleased to announce that we have the funds and have applied for another sponsorship thanks to a motivated and awesome ...

Man cave collection open to the public, one day only

Tim Schmidt is living life to the fullest. Known far and wide by his Instagram handle @hapyhipy, Schmidt is passionate about his car collection, which seems to just keep growing and growing.

King Township Mayor’s Cultural Gala Returns for 2022

The Township of King is thrilled to announce that the Mayor’s Cultural Gala is back and stronger than ever in 2022. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Manor, 16750 Weston Road for “An Evening in Tuscany,” filled with dinner, dancing, drinks and a celebration of arts, heritage, and culture in King Township.

Young King actor achieves early success

From TV to the big screen, a young King boy is making a name for himself as a child actor. Jesse Gervasi of King City will appear in the Netflix-produced “The Ivay and Bean” movies, based on Annie Barrows New York Times best selling children’s. Netflix shot and produced three movies between May and October of 2021.

HGTV looking for cottage renos

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

Bolton aerospace firm boosts universities

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

Commentary

Nothing sleepy about King’s small towns!

For those of us who grew up in small towns, there’s a certain quality you can’t fully describe. And yet, it’s one that fills your chest with air, widens your smile and brightens your eyes. Those who criticize it, obviously haven’t experienced it.

Looking for more? Just look inside!

t seems the more we have, the more we want, or the more we’re “entitled to.” How have we got it so wrong, and veered so far off the straight and narrow?

Adults find joy in the simplest things

Those who’ve spent any time at all in “adulthood” know the drawbacks and pitfalls. Bob Newhart once warned us not to run into adulthood: “it isn’t all that much fun.” Canadian band The Pursuit of Happiness (I’m an Adult Now, 1985) pointed out when we’re adults we don’t hate our parents anymore and we have our own reasons to drink. While we can sleep in any time we want, we don’t because there’s too much to do.

Putting our collective talents together

A funny internet cartoon pointed out that you can lead a human to knowledge but you can’t make him think. So true. Today, we are at the height of knowledge as a species. We have so much technology, medical prowess and wealth of information that it’s simply astounding. And what do we do with it? Not much.

Being true guardians of the planet and nature

Most of us should realize by now we are only temporary guardians of this planet. Our time is limited and yet our history, traditions and land ownership patterns have contributed to inequality, greed and a false sense of security.

Stratford offers full ‘storybook’ experience

A visit to Stratford is an all-encompassing experience, combining art, culture and serenity. While visitors are largely drawn to the renowned Stratford Theatre, there’s plenty of off-stage magic in this beautiful city. Shakespeare himself never visited Canada’s Stratford, but this namesake city would have made him beam with delight. He would have found inspiration in many of the city’s bookstores, cafes and walking paths.

We 50-somethings are the real deal!

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

The world is a beautiful and wondrous place

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Letters to the Editor

Archives

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open