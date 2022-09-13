SodaStream launches the next generation of sparkling water makers in Canada

September 13, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
When the leading sparkling water maker ups the ante, you take notice.
And SodaStream has not disappointed.
The company launched the next generation sparkling water makers that bring the products to a whole new level. You could say, they’ve taken an almost haute couture approach.
The Art, Duo, and Terra elevate the experience of making sparking water at home, and combine beautiful design with high-tech functionalities.
“We’re thrilled to bring Canadians a range of new innovations that truly incapsulate the ethos of our brand and our commitment to premium design and user experience,” said Rena Nickerson, General Manager at SodaStream Canada. “These sparkling water makers not only make it fun and convenient to create a variety of fresh sparkling drinks at home but are a beautiful addition to any kitchen countertop.”
The Art, Duo, and Terra are gorgeous and will definitely turn heads when you entertain with family and friends.
All three models continue to help consumers lead a more environmentally friendly lifestyle by reducing single-use plastic waste. The designs feature the innovative, Quick Connect Cylinder technology, enabling a seamless cylinder connection in one simple click
The Art is a cut above, something you’d see in a Bond movie if 007 abstained.
The Art boasts a slim silhouette, retro design, stainless steel trim, and a unique carbonating lever, allowing for a complete personalized water experience. Users can amp up their beverages by pulling on the lever to create a customizable drink to perfectly suit tastes, level of fizz and flavour palettes.
The Duo is the first sparkling water maker to be compatible with two different bottles; the new, modern 1L glass carafe and 1L dishwasher safe carbonating bottle. It is the perfect accessory for hosting and or taking the bottle anywhere on the go. Awarded the Red Dot Prize 2021 for outstanding product design, the Duo is equipped with a modern industrial design that is a perfect addition for any gathering.
The Terra is SodaStream’s most convenient way to enjoy endless bubbles at home and this unit has an upgraded sleek design combined with a beautiful mix of textures, high polish, and matte finish, along with a more ergonomic carbonating button. Terra is Latin for Earth and this reflects SodaStream’s environmental mission to eradicate the use of single-use plastic.
They’re simple to use and refills are easy to get.
If you don’t have one, now is the time to add one to your collection, just in time for upcoming celebrations.
The brand has also upped the ante with a bright new direction, with a “Push for Better.” This will lead to a ripple effect of positive change, inspired by the power of a simple push of a button and the stream of change that it sets in motion – for both consumers and the planet. Once again, it shows the company is listening and doing its part to saving the planet.
The company notes that by 2025, SodaStream will have saved up to 67 billion single-use plastic bottles from our planet.
These are available at many retailers and by visiting SodaStream.ca.
SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world’s leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer – healthy, easy to make, light to carry – helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more follow SodaStream Canada on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Tags: SodaStream