Bring Flextail gear on every outing

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Enjoying the outdoors is our passion as Canadians.
One company has made it even more enjoyable with some unique products on the market.
Most of us are plagued by insects during the summer and nothing spoils a calming walk in the forest than biting insects.
The Flextailgear Max Repel is a portable and rechargeable mosquito repeller that you carry with you. It’s perfect for any outdoor activities because it’s small, light and easy to clip on to your belt or backpack.
It works with a heating element and replaceable pads.
The gizmo is pretty cool, with various settings that can protect you with a massive, 10-to-30-foot “shield” and last as long as 13 hours.
The Max Repel is waterproof and gives you a 360-degree radius of protection.
With a built-in 9600mAh high capacity lithium-ion battery, you can even use Max Repel as an emergency mobile power bank. That’s clever.
The company’s Tiny Pump 2X is a must-have marvel. Weighing only 96 grams the pump can inflate and deflate any outdoor accessory, from air mattresses to beach toys.
This 3-in-1 waterproof air pump, vacuum pump and camping light is prefect for any adventure. It’s what we’ve been missing all these years.
It’s crazy how powerful it is given its small size. It boasts 4kPa air pressure and fast wind speed of 180L/min to achieve fast results. It’s capable of inflating 4-5 swimming rings, 6-8 single camping air mattresses.
The bottom of the air pump camping light emits 4500k white light (8 LED beads). It’s a perfect companion for evening or night-time treks.
The unit has a 1300mAh lithium battery, and can work for up to 15 minutes when fully charged. The fast type-c port supports 4 charging methods: power bank, laptop, car charger or power adapter.
It’s equipped with 5 nozzles, making it adaptable to most small inflatable products.
Armed with these two small but mighty devices, outdoors lovers can fully enjoy their experiences. You can feel protected and well equipped to tackle any outdoor adventure.
For more, visit https://www.flextail.com/