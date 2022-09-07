Epson printers are a must for new school year, and beyond

September 7, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Being well prepared for the coming school year means having the best tools at your disposal.
Students want to perform well, and Epson’s top performing printers will go a long way in making this happen.
Printers are necessary for students of all ages, and Epson offers high performing, top-of-the-line printers to help arm students for success. Epson has a wide range of EcoTank printers that provide impressive print quality, long-lasting ink bottles and minimal waste.
All of these are big pluses today, not only in terms of savings, but saving the planet, too.
Epson offers a varied lineup to fit every need and budget.
The EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless Colour All-in-One Cartridge-Free Printer is an affordable printer that will have you saving up to 90% with its replacement ink bottles compared to traditional ink cartridges.
The EcoTank ET-15000 Supertank Printer is perfect for “crafty” project needs. This unit can print up to 13” x 19,” making it the perfect printer for students looking to get creative with large-scale projects and presentations.
University and college students are going to be on a tight budget and they can’t afford to be making constant runs for pricey replacement ink cartridges, especially not the night before a 10-page paper is due.
The ET-4850, is a fast and reliable printer that can handle the biggest print jobs when they need it most. The ET-4850 comes with up to 2 years of ink in the box 2 and offers premium productivity features, making it a great and affordable option for post-secondary students.
The EcoTank ET-4760 boasts easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks. Each replacement ink bottle set includes enough ink to print up to 7,500/6,000 pages (bk/clr) – equivalent to about 80 individual cartridges. That means less waste. Uniquely keyed EcoFit™ bottles make it easy to fill each colour tank. Powered by PrecisionCore®, this fast supertank printer also offers a 250-sheet paper tray, 30-sheet ADF, 2.4” colour touchscreen, voice-activated printing5, and wired and wireless connectivity.
With this baby, you can print, copy, scan and fax, from any smart device.
It boasts innovative hands-free, voice-activated printing. How cool is that?
Epson has thought of everything, and its advanced, space-saving design – with integrated front-facing ink tanks in a premium white finish – make it a perfect fit anywhere. The uniquely keyed EcoFit bottles make refilling a breeze.
Epson printers aren’t just technological marvels. They help us make even a small difference in our homes, offices and dorms by reducing waste.
When the EcoTank line of all-in-one printers arrived in 2015, it forever changed how we viewed ink cartridges. You have undoubtedly seen the commercials with basketball legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The big guy’s endorsement is well founded.
These smart devices literally sip ink, while producing sharp quality images.
In this day and age, with our concerns our carbon footprint, the EcoTank is the only way to go.
The EcoTank models all have colour screens and large tray capacities, which will seldom leave you running to fill the paper tray.
What’s not to like? Everything is so well placed it’s easy to use and maintain.
The 4760 (in fact all of the printers) is a smart looking unit, almost artistically designed with nice curves and lines. Nothing seems out of place or obtrusive even when the paper trays are extended.
It’s not surprising really, given Epson’s leadership in the field of printers. If you have had previous iterations of the EcoTank series, this one will come as a pleasant surprise.
Epson doesn’t rest on its laurels but refines each new model, packing them with even more features and capabilities.
Epson is focused on improving everything we they do, every day.
The company has a long and accomplished history, from humble beginnings in Japan in the 1940s to becoming world leaders in technology and ecology n their products. Epson chalked up many industry firsts, and leading technology in inkjet, stylus and large format. They’re known for their WorkForce Series of all-in-one printers.
The 4760 is a perfect choice for most people’s needs.
Rest assured, Epson printers are workhorses and they shout quality.
For more, visit https://epson.ca/
Tags: Epson EcoTank