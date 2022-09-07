King Township Mayor’s Cultural Gala Returns for 2022

September 7, 2022 · 0 Comments
Members of the King Township Mayor’s Cultural Gala Organizing Committee (L to r) are Murdene Pozdrowski, Marina DiGirolamo, Mayor Pellegrini, Michele McNally and Erika Baird (staff). Absent were Ann Love, Joanne Bailey, Rina Timmeliti, Patti Strypek and Teresa Barresi (staff).
By Erika Baird
Heritage & Cultural Supervisor
Township of King
The Township of King is thrilled to announce that the Mayor’s Cultural Gala is back and stronger than ever in 2022.
Join us on Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Manor, 16750 Weston Road for “An Evening in Tuscany,” filled with dinner, dancing, drinks and a celebration of arts, heritage, and culture in King Township. Support three amazing organizations: Arts Society King, the King Township Historical Society, and the King Heritage & Cultural Centre, all at one unforgettable event.
It seems like a lifetime ago that we gathered on a snowy February evening in 2020. As guests arrived for the sold-out inaugural event, we had no notion of the years that lay ahead and the impact it would make to our sector.
That first King Township Mayor’s Cultural Gala raised over $32,000 for the participating organizations. It was a memorable evening featuring performances by Aria School of Music, actor Hugh Barnett and a rousing game of Heads & Tails while guests sipped on French 75s.
Little did we know the importance of that event and the impact those funds would make on our organizations over the next two years.
Funds raised from the 2020 event were well used by each organization. The King Heritage & Cultural Centre focused on an increased digital presence, made vital throughout lockdown, including a brand-new website, kingheritageandculture.ca and improvements to collection digitization which will help to bring the collection and archives online.
The King Township Historical Society was able to offer a slate of free public programs, including their 50th anniversary celebrations, the planting of memorial trees on the KHCC grounds in honour of past members, and the maintenance of their website.
Arts Society King hosted all new Covid-friendly programs including the Autumn Reflections En Plein Air, Timeless Tales Writing Contest, the Mayor’s Celebration of Youth Arts, and a virtual Studio Tour King.
Tickets are available now for this year’s event at https://www.kingheritageandculture.ca/gala2022. For $250 each or $2,250 for a table of 10, you can make a positive impact on arts, heritage, and culture in King Township. Sponsorship opportunities are also available!
The evening festivities will include dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and musical performances all in a setting created to take you around the world on a Tuscan vacation. This is the can’t miss event of the year! We will see you there!