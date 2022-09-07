King Township Mayor’s Cultural Gala Returns for 2022

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

From TV to the big screen, a young King boy is making a name for himself as a child actor. Jesse Gervasi of King City will appear in the Netflix-produced “The Ivay and Bean” movies, based on Annie Barrows New York Times best selling children’s. Netflix shot and produced three movies between May and October of 2021.

The Township of King is thrilled to announce that the Mayor’s Cultural Gala is back and stronger than ever in 2022. Join us on Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Manor, 16750 Weston Road for “An Evening in Tuscany,” filled with dinner, dancing, drinks and a celebration of arts, heritage, and culture in King Township.

t seems the more we have, the more we want, or the more we’re “entitled to.” How have we got it so wrong, and veered so far off the straight and narrow?

Those who’ve spent any time at all in “adulthood” know the drawbacks and pitfalls. Bob Newhart once warned us not to run into adulthood: “it isn’t all that much fun.” Canadian band The Pursuit of Happiness (I’m an Adult Now, 1985) pointed out when we’re adults we don’t hate our parents anymore and we have our own reasons to drink. While we can sleep in any time we want, we don’t because there’s too much to do.

A funny internet cartoon pointed out that you can lead a human to knowledge but you can’t make him think. So true. Today, we are at the height of knowledge as a species. We have so much technology, medical prowess and wealth of information that it’s simply astounding. And what do we do with it? Not much.

Most of us should realize by now we are only temporary guardians of this planet. Our time is limited and yet our history, traditions and land ownership patterns have contributed to inequality, greed and a false sense of security.

A visit to Stratford is an all-encompassing experience, combining art, culture and serenity. While visitors are largely drawn to the renowned Stratford Theatre, there’s plenty of off-stage magic in this beautiful city. Shakespeare himself never visited Canada’s Stratford, but this namesake city would have made him beam with delight. He would have found inspiration in many of the city’s bookstores, cafes and walking paths.

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”

– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.