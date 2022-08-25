Product Showcase

Ventray’s juicers are a cut above

August 25, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Fresh-made juice at home is becoming the drink of choice for health-conscious Canadians.
It’s really the best way to get your vitamins from produce and it’s a great way for you to get your daily green servings, too.
Slower-speed cold press juicers (also called masticating juicers) slowly crush and squeeze produce, giving you the best yield of juice. They’re not only much quieter than typical centrifugal juicers, they’re easier to use and clean. No nutrients are lost in the process, meaning you’re getting the best bang for your buck.
First off, Ventray products are definitely a cut above. You can tell just by looking at them. They’re made of quality materials and will definitely complement any kitchen decor.
The Ventray 408 Masticating Juicer is a professional juicer that is a must-have in every healthy household. The slow 65 RPM rotating motor ensures that you get a refreshing blend of fruits and vegetables with quality taste while preserving the much needed vitamins, enzymes and nutrients.
It has an angled feeding tube and extra-wide chute that allows for juicing whole fruits and vegetables with minimal preparation. By crushing large chunks of fruits and vegetables, it retains all the vitamins, enzymes and nutrients.
Their corkscrew auger is built tough to crush the hardest produce and extract the most juice from your fruits and vegetables. It’s tough enough to grind nuts and high fibre product.
This juicer comes with a pusher to help difficult foods entering the juice bowl and getting crushed by the auger.
The strainer removes seeds and solid parts from the juice, which means you get to enjoy fresh, clear, pulp-juice.
This is a very well built machine and performs flawlessly. It’s easy to use and easy to clean. It’s a hefty unit, but it’s so well designed it fits in nicely on the counter top.
The Canadian company is a firm believer in individual health.
“We at Ventray, believe that everyone should be able to pursue a healthy lifestyle with affordable and easy-to-use home and kitchen appliances. We strive to make sure that every one of our products are carefully designed, selected, and modified to enhance our customers’ cooking and living experience.”
Through their line of professional grade appliances, they mix highly advanced technology with a passion for cooking
Ventray specializes in small kitchen appliances and home accessories, dedicated to providing high-performance and reliable products from blenders, juicers, mixers to more counter top appliances for all modern cooking and kitchen needs.
For more, visit https://ventray.ca or follow them @VentrayKitchen



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Young King actor achieves early success

From TV to the big screen, a young King boy is making a name for himself as a child actor. Jesse Gervasi of King City will appear in the Netflix-produced “The Ivay and Bean” movies, based on Annie Barrows New York Times best selling children’s. Netflix shot and produced three movies between May and October of 2021.

HGTV looking for cottage renos

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

Bolton aerospace firm boosts universities

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Stratford’s Little Women a relevant contemporary tale

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Commentary

Adults find joy in the simplest things

Those who’ve spent any time at all in “adulthood” know the drawbacks and pitfalls. Bob Newhart once warned us not to run into adulthood: “it isn’t all that much fun.” Canadian band The Pursuit of Happiness (I’m an Adult Now, 1985) pointed out when we’re adults we don’t hate our parents anymore and we have our own reasons to drink. While we can sleep in any time we want, we don’t because there’s too much to do.

Putting our collective talents together

A funny internet cartoon pointed out that you can lead a human to knowledge but you can’t make him think. So true. Today, we are at the height of knowledge as a species. We have so much technology, medical prowess and wealth of information that it’s simply astounding. And what do we do with it? Not much.

Being true guardians of the planet and nature

Most of us should realize by now we are only temporary guardians of this planet. Our time is limited and yet our history, traditions and land ownership patterns have contributed to inequality, greed and a false sense of security.

Stratford offers full ‘storybook’ experience

A visit to Stratford is an all-encompassing experience, combining art, culture and serenity. While visitors are largely drawn to the renowned Stratford Theatre, there’s plenty of off-stage magic in this beautiful city. Shakespeare himself never visited Canada’s Stratford, but this namesake city would have made him beam with delight. He would have found inspiration in many of the city’s bookstores, cafes and walking paths.

We 50-somethings are the real deal!

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

The world is a beautiful and wondrous place

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Letters to the Editor

Archives

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open