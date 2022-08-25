Ventray’s juicers are a cut above

August 25, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Fresh-made juice at home is becoming the drink of choice for health-conscious Canadians.
It’s really the best way to get your vitamins from produce and it’s a great way for you to get your daily green servings, too.
Slower-speed cold press juicers (also called masticating juicers) slowly crush and squeeze produce, giving you the best yield of juice. They’re not only much quieter than typical centrifugal juicers, they’re easier to use and clean. No nutrients are lost in the process, meaning you’re getting the best bang for your buck.
First off, Ventray products are definitely a cut above. You can tell just by looking at them. They’re made of quality materials and will definitely complement any kitchen decor.
The Ventray 408 Masticating Juicer is a professional juicer that is a must-have in every healthy household. The slow 65 RPM rotating motor ensures that you get a refreshing blend of fruits and vegetables with quality taste while preserving the much needed vitamins, enzymes and nutrients.
It has an angled feeding tube and extra-wide chute that allows for juicing whole fruits and vegetables with minimal preparation. By crushing large chunks of fruits and vegetables, it retains all the vitamins, enzymes and nutrients.
Their corkscrew auger is built tough to crush the hardest produce and extract the most juice from your fruits and vegetables. It’s tough enough to grind nuts and high fibre product.
This juicer comes with a pusher to help difficult foods entering the juice bowl and getting crushed by the auger.
The strainer removes seeds and solid parts from the juice, which means you get to enjoy fresh, clear, pulp-juice.
This is a very well built machine and performs flawlessly. It’s easy to use and easy to clean. It’s a hefty unit, but it’s so well designed it fits in nicely on the counter top.
The Canadian company is a firm believer in individual health.
“We at Ventray, believe that everyone should be able to pursue a healthy lifestyle with affordable and easy-to-use home and kitchen appliances. We strive to make sure that every one of our products are carefully designed, selected, and modified to enhance our customers’ cooking and living experience.”
Through their line of professional grade appliances, they mix highly advanced technology with a passion for cooking
Ventray specializes in small kitchen appliances and home accessories, dedicated to providing high-performance and reliable products from blenders, juicers, mixers to more counter top appliances for all modern cooking and kitchen needs.
For more, visit https://ventray.ca or follow them @VentrayKitchen