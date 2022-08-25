Young King actor achieves early success

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

From TV to the big screen, a young King boy is making a name for himself as a child actor.

Jesse Gervasi of King City will appear in the Netflix-produced “The Ivy and Bean” movies, based on Annie Barrows New York Times best selling children’s books. Netflix shot and produced three movies between May and October of 2021. Jesse flew there after wrapping on another feature film called Burden.

Ivy and Bean follows two unlikely friends who discover that they can be friends even though they are so different. They use their imagination and have many adventures, laughs and fun along the way.

Jesse, 8, appears in The Ghost That Had to Go and Doomed to Dance. Ivy and Bean make an amazing discovery, ghost in the bathroom. They share the secret with their close friends in their class and plot to expel the ghost and things get messy along the way.

Jesse plays Dusit, who is a fun, outgoing, silly class clown. He is right there helping his crew expel the ghost but not without some teasing and laughs.

The teacher is played by Sasha Pieterse and the school principal is played by Glee’s Jane Lynch.

After months of begging their parents for ballet lessons, Ivy and Bean finally get what they want, well not exactly. The girls have no interest in learning how to dance gracefully, in Doomed to Dance, but they promised their parents they would finish the entire ballet course! When it comes time for Ivy and Bean to participate in the ocean-themed class recital, the girls must figure out a way to get out of it without breaking their promises.

The ballet teacher is played by Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Dusit helps prepare for the recital and teases the girls about their role in the play but ends up cheering his friends on. Dusit likes gross things like fish chum! He also has wild hair and cool outfits.

Jesse started his career as baby model, for The Bay and Sears, according to him mom Melissa. He then went on to being cast in commercials such as Orville Popcorn and Walmart. The commercials helped him into bigger opportunities such as being cast in The Christmas Chronicles as youngest Teddy. This film was directed by Clay Claytus and starred Kurt Russell. Jesse loved being in front of the camera and especially trying on clothes at wardrobe fittings.

He also thought it was cool to have his own trailer and hair and make up done. He also played alongside Vanessa Huggins in The Knight Before Christmas.

There just may be some family influence for Jesse as his sister Alyssa Gervasi appeared in The Umbrella Academy, Love in Harmony Valley and How to be a Hero.

He looks up to her so it was natural for him to follow her path. He also loved seeing himself in print ads and then in TV and movies.

Melissa said Jesse started out doing this for fun and it has been evolving since he was a toddler. He has even done some voice animation. He loves it and will continue to train and work hard as he loves all the places he been able to travel to and the lasting friendships he’s made along the way.

Jesse also loves recording at the studio because they put on cool LED lights in his favourite colour and he gets to be a cartoon. In his appearance on Blues Clues, the episode specifically dealt with bullying and breaking down stereotypes.

Jesse was also cast in CBC’s Workin’ Moms to play the son of Daniel Gold, one of the shows writers. He attended a book reading in the episode and asked a bunch of questions to Catherine Reitman.

His mom noted Jesse is a daredevil, who seeks thrills and speed. He loves to dirt bike, BMX, rollerblade, scooter, and sports such as hockey, basketball and soccer. He enjoys playing the drums and swimming.

Jesse goes to public school and does get tutored when he is on set. He is not sure where film and TV will take him so he isn’t sure about future college or university plans.

His IMBD link is https://m.imdb.com/name/nm10194267/

Jesse is definitely one to watch in the entertainment business.

Stay tuned.

