Mayor, two councillors are acclaimed

August 24, 2022

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

In unprecedented fashion, King’s mayor and two councillors will return to their seats on council, after being acclaimed last week.

This is a first for King Township and quite unusual for a municipal election to have so many incumbents go unopposed.

This is Mayor Steve Pellegrini’s third consecutive acclamation – quite a feat at the local level.

“I am very excited to have the privilege to continue the important work and initiatives that are making King the best place to live and work,” Pellegrini said. “I am grateful to council, staff and especially all of our engaged community members. I am eager to serve another four years.”

“The mayor and I, along with other partners in the community, have achieved a great deal for this community, and that will continue,” said King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce. “Our work continues, in the service of our community.

“I look forward to continuing our partnership to build modern infrastructure for families, seniors and small businesses, including better internet access, the completion of the Township-Wide Recreation Centre and the expansion of regional transit and Southlake Hospital.”

The deadline for candidates passed Friday afternoon. No one challenged Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd and Ward 6 incumbent Avia Eek – a first in King’s recent history.

“I am elated and grateful for the opportunity to represent Ward 2 for another term.

“I would like to acknowledge my family, council, staff and community members for all of their support. It is an honour to step into my third term to serve as your councillor – thank you for your trust,” said Boyd.

“I encourage King residents to continue to explore, experience and enjoy all that our beautiful municipality offers. I look forward to what we can accomplish together in the next four years.”

“To say that I am honoured and humbled by the trust and support demonstrated by our community thru this acclamation, enabling me to continue as the Ward 6 councillor for King Township is an under-statement,” said Eek. “While I am the face of our community at the council table, ( issues that are important to our residents are brought to my attention) and I am their voice.

“No elected official is an island unto themselves. It takes a lot of teamwork, collaboration, and partnerships with staff, outside agencies, provincial and federal levels of government and others to get things done.

“I look forward to continuing working with Staff and our community to finalize our rural area zoning bylaw review. I look forward to continuing to work with Staff to establish the Highway 11 Corridor in order to encourage more business along that gateway of our municipality, and I look forward to continuing to work with the residents addressing their needs and their issues finding resolutions that are mutually satisfactory to all involved in order that we keep our King Township and our community of communities growing the way we as the community want to see it grow and flourish.

“I will continue to push agriculture as I have in the past whether it’s agriculture and agri-food business making it clear that when we make policies, agriculture needs to be considered and needs to be front and centre.

“My door is always open – your priorities are my priorities! Thank you for putting your trust in me for the next four years.”

That leaves four interesting races for remaining council seats.

With veteran Councillor Bill Cober’s departure, Ward 4 is wide open and what an exciting race that will be. Becky Eveson, Simon Lloyd, Mary Asselstine and Michael Lovisotto will battle it out in the four-way race.

In Ward 5, incumbent Debbie Schaefer will square off against Michael DiMascolo.

In Ward 3, Jennifer Anstey, Ryan Raymond and Adam Pham are taking on incumbent Jakob Schneider for the job.

Ward 1 incumbent Jordan Cescolini faces competition from residents Rob Payne and Nick Seretis.

Veteran Elizabeth Crowe from King is being challenged by Al Itwar for the job as trustee with the York Catholic District School Board.

In the race for King-Vaughan trustee at the York Region District School Board, Nadeem Mahmood, Simon Strelchik and Mike Behar are the candidates.

French separate board candidate Donald Blais was also acclaimed.

Three people are running for the French public trustee position – Hanane Jaouich, Nicolas Bigaignon and Stefania Sigurdson Forbes.

The Municipal Elections for Township of King Municipal Council and District School Board Trustee positions will be held on Monday, Oct. 24.

