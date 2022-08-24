Headline News

Mayor, two councillors are acclaimed

August 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

In unprecedented fashion, King’s mayor and two councillors will return to their seats on council, after being acclaimed last week.
This is a first for King Township and quite unusual for a municipal election to have so many incumbents go unopposed.
This is Mayor Steve Pellegrini’s third consecutive acclamation – quite a feat at the local level.
“I am very excited to have the privilege to continue the important work and initiatives that are making King the best place to live and work,” Pellegrini said. “I am grateful to council, staff and especially all of our engaged community members. I am eager to serve another four years.”
“The mayor and I, along with other partners in the community, have achieved a great deal for this community, and that will continue,” said King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce. “Our work continues, in the service of our community.
“I look forward to continuing our partnership to build modern infrastructure for families, seniors and small businesses, including better internet access, the completion of the Township-Wide Recreation Centre and the expansion of regional transit and Southlake Hospital.”
The deadline for candidates passed Friday afternoon. No one challenged Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd and Ward 6 incumbent Avia Eek – a first in King’s recent history.
“I am elated and grateful for the opportunity to represent Ward 2 for another term.
“I would like to acknowledge my family, council, staff and community members for all of their support. It is an honour to step into my third term to serve as your councillor – thank you for your trust,” said Boyd.
“I encourage King residents to continue to explore, experience and enjoy all that our beautiful municipality offers. I look forward to what we can accomplish together in the next four years.”
“To say that I am honoured and humbled by the trust and support demonstrated by our community thru this acclamation, enabling me to continue as the Ward 6 councillor for King Township is an under-statement,” said Eek. “While I am the face of our community at the council table, ( issues that are important to our residents are brought to my attention) and I am their voice.
“No elected official is an island unto themselves. It takes a lot of teamwork, collaboration, and partnerships with staff, outside agencies, provincial and federal levels of government and others to get things done.
“I look forward to continuing working with Staff and our community to finalize our rural area zoning bylaw review. I look forward to continuing to work with Staff to establish the Highway 11 Corridor in order to encourage more business along that gateway of our municipality, and I look forward to continuing to work with the residents addressing their needs and their issues finding resolutions that are mutually satisfactory to all involved in order that we keep our King Township and our community of communities growing the way we as the community want to see it grow and flourish.
“I will continue to push agriculture as I have in the past whether it’s agriculture and agri-food business making it clear that when we make policies, agriculture needs to be considered and needs to be front and centre.
“My door is always open – your priorities are my priorities! Thank you for putting your trust in me for the next four years.”
That leaves four interesting races for remaining council seats.
With veteran Councillor Bill Cober’s departure, Ward 4 is wide open and what an exciting race that will be. Becky Eveson, Simon Lloyd, Mary Asselstine and Michael Lovisotto will battle it out in the four-way race.
In Ward 5, incumbent Debbie Schaefer will square off against Michael DiMascolo.
In Ward 3, Jennifer Anstey, Ryan Raymond and Adam Pham are taking on incumbent Jakob Schneider for the job.
Ward 1 incumbent Jordan Cescolini faces competition from residents Rob Payne and Nick Seretis.
Veteran Elizabeth Crowe from King is being challenged by Al Itwar for the job as trustee with the York Catholic District School Board.
In the race for King-Vaughan trustee at the York Region District School Board, Nadeem Mahmood, Simon Strelchik and Mike Behar are the candidates.
French separate board candidate Donald Blais was also acclaimed.
Three people are running for the French public trustee position – Hanane Jaouich, Nicolas Bigaignon and Stefania Sigurdson Forbes.
The Municipal Elections for Township of King Municipal Council and District School Board Trustee positions will be held on Monday, Oct. 24.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

HGTV looking for cottage renos

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

Bolton aerospace firm boosts universities

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Stratford’s Little Women a relevant contemporary tale

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

Commentary

Adults find joy in the simplest things

Those who’ve spent any time at all in “adulthood” know the drawbacks and pitfalls. Bob Newhart once warned us not to run into adulthood: “it isn’t all that much fun.” Canadian band The Pursuit of Happiness (I’m an Adult Now, 1985) pointed out when we’re adults we don’t hate our parents anymore and we have our own reasons to drink. While we can sleep in any time we want, we don’t because there’s too much to do.

Putting our collective talents together

A funny internet cartoon pointed out that you can lead a human to knowledge but you can’t make him think. So true. Today, we are at the height of knowledge as a species. We have so much technology, medical prowess and wealth of information that it’s simply astounding. And what do we do with it? Not much.

Being true guardians of the planet and nature

Most of us should realize by now we are only temporary guardians of this planet. Our time is limited and yet our history, traditions and land ownership patterns have contributed to inequality, greed and a false sense of security.

Stratford offers full ‘storybook’ experience

A visit to Stratford is an all-encompassing experience, combining art, culture and serenity. While visitors are largely drawn to the renowned Stratford Theatre, there’s plenty of off-stage magic in this beautiful city. Shakespeare himself never visited Canada’s Stratford, but this namesake city would have made him beam with delight. He would have found inspiration in many of the city’s bookstores, cafes and walking paths.

We 50-somethings are the real deal!

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

The world is a beautiful and wondrous place

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Letters to the Editor

Archives

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open