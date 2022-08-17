Sequent delivers looks, smart functions

August 17, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Smart never looked so good.
Consumers today are looking for many things when they choose one brand over another.
In the highly competitive field of watches, some stand out more than others. And some go the extra mile.
Sequent offers self-charging smart watches that combine aesthetics with “smart” functionality. You’re wearing a Swiss-designed piece of art that also helps monitor your health.
Sequent’s Elektron HR 2.2 looks very much like a high-end timepiece. It’s crafted of titanium, the lightest and strongest metal cases Sequent has ever made.
A large, semi-circular dial takes up the bottom half of the face. That’s where the magic begins.
The watch faces are equipped with solar powered indexes that glow in the dark, giving the watch a perfect readability and futuristic feel.
All watches are equipped with the newestself-charging SC 2.2 movement technology, that transforms body movement into electrical power, to supply the watch with virtually infinite power reserve, and a standby time of more than 2 years! It’s also “ultra precise,” within ±0.3 seconds per day.
The watch boasts the newest activity tracking technologies, heart rate sensors, and records your sport sessions, even blood oxygen. The Oxygo app allows you to store all of your activities.
This first-of-its-kind watch has only 8 moving parts – no gears and no screws.
That’s a testament to smart design and efficiencys. It sets a new standard in the watch industry because it needs no mechanical maintenance.
It’s as tough as it is attractive, with titanium case and sapphire glass.
To brighten up your nights, the watch features “SuperLuinova” to make the hands and markers glow with a beautiful hew.
Sequent is a Swiss start-up, based in Basel, Switzerland. Sequent merges traditional watchmaking with cutting edge smart technologies to provide watch lovers the “Swiss way” of making a smart watch.
Here’s more good news. Sequent is certified by myclimate.org to offset its carbon footprint for the manufacturing of its products. Sequent takes it even further to offset the carbon footprint 10 times more than required.
Sequent uses upcycled materials from ocean waste and sugar cane production and is continuously searching for new ways to make the product greener.
“Elektron is the pinnacle of Sequent watch innovations. It shows us that sustainability doesn’t need to be a step back in terms of design. Quite the opposite, it pushes us to new directions,” said the company founder and CEO.
The company also partners with a community-based reforestation project in Nicaragua.The company has also teamed up with the Swiss University of Applied Sciences to develop a method to repair degenerated plastic, with the goal of cleaning up our oceans.
Here you have a top-of-the-line Swiss watch that’s self-charging and is good for the environment.
What’s not to love? Why can’t all watches be like this?
Add this to your collection today. For more, visit https://sequentworld.com/