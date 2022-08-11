Home cooking made easy with Oryza

August 11, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Home cooks are always on the lookout for gadgets that help create dishes quickly and efficiently.
For one of the mainstays – rice – consumers have a wide range of options. The large, combination rice steams and pressure cookers are amazing, but take up a lot of previous counter space.
Sometimes, size matters.
The JS Oryza is a multi-functional rice cooker and steamer, all in a compact, attractive little unit. With the Oryza you can cook and steam rice, mixed grains, low sugar rice, soup, porridge, congee, and many more.
Best Buy’s “Ultimate Appliance Event” is offering the Oryza at a big discount until Aug. 14.
The JS Oryza is designed for ease of use, with its one-click cook function. Simpler is always better.
It boasts a 2-litre volume, which can cook up to four cups of rice. Perfect for a couple or small family.
Canada’s JS Innovation, believes that best products do not require a lot of fuss – they just work.
That’s true with the Oryza.
It cooks rice in less than 30 minutes and keeps it at the perfect optimal temperature with its auto-warm function, so you can enjoy rice anytime, day or night.
At roughly half the size of a traditional rice cooker, it blends in with any decor.
The unit also has a preset cooking feature, which allows you to preset the time up to 24 hours.
It’s available at Best Buy and other retailers, including The Bay. For more, visit https://www.jsinnovations.ca/