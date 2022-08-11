Home cooking made easy with Oryza

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...