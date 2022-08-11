Creative Live! Cam is an all-on-one tool

August 11, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
We’ve learned a lot during our remote work over the past couple of years. We know we have to work smarter and communicate better.
Looking presentable and professional during online meetings is important and you need the right tools for an effective, crystal clear presentation.
From group calls to intimate close ups, the Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 lets you zoom for up to four times, and show only what you want seen with a few taps. It leads the pack of Creative’s great lineup of cams.
You’re getting a ton of features for the price with little gem.
It’s a plug-and-play 2K QHD webcam that delivers remarkably detailed and smooth visuals. With 4X digital zoom, you will be able to select from a variety of zoom ranges that are best cropped for your needs and environment.
This webcam comes with dual omni-directional mics, and is ideal for any setups, be it for web conference, an online interview, or just catching up with loved ones.
Being UVC compliant means that Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 requires no additional driver installation, and is compatible with all laptops and computers running on Windows and macOS platforms.
Plug it into your computer and get to work right away. The webcam is compatible with most of the popular video conferencing applications, so you can get to any meetings without fuss, even the last-minute ones.
Creative is the worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Founded in Singapore in 1981, Creative started with the vision that multimedia would revolutionize the way people interact with their PCs.
Famous for its Sound Blaster sound cards and for launching the multimedia revolution, Creative is now driving digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions, premium wireless speakers, high performance earphone products and portable media devices. The company’s innovative hardware, proprietary technology, applications and services enable consumers to experience high-quality digital entertainment – anytime, anywhere.
For more, visit https://ca.creative.com/
Tags: Creative, Live! CAM Sync V3