Product Showcase

Rest easy with world’s first smart topper

August 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Unplugging at the end of the day, complemented by a good night’s sleep, can do wonders for mind and body.
Leveraging technology, one company has introduced the world’s first Smart Topper that adjusts cooling and heating while you sleep.
Perfectly Snug’s Smart Topper is a 2-inch layer that sits on top of your mattress with internal specialized fans and heaters. The amount of cooling or heating automatically adjusts based on built-in sensors to keep you at your preferred temperature all night long.
It’s one piece, separated by two distinct sides for Queen and King, so both partners can adjust it to suit their needs – no more fights over the thermostat!
It’s really quite ingenious. The air is actively delivered under your body to keep you cool and dry. Sensors monitor your body temperature to automatically adjust cooling and heating throughout the night.
“Sleeping at your ideal temperature reduces tossing and turning and increases deep sleep. For many, having a controlled cooled bed is life changing,” said co-founder Jason Elliott.
How “cool” is that?
You can control the temperature with buttons at the side, or through an app on your smart phone.
It gets better.
The topper has a foot warming mode so you can say goodbye to cold feet and get those tootsies nice and toasty.
You can also schedule the topper to start and stop automatically.
There’s little to it and set-up is a breeze. You lay it out and plug it in to the nearest outlet.
The magic happens as soon as you plunk down. And you will want to as soon as you lay it out.
Place your fitted sheet directly over the Smart Topper and continue making your bed as you normally do. For the best cooling performance, use breathable sheets.
The topper itself is relatively thin and flexible, so it maintains the qualities of your mattress.
“If you want to be more productive and healthier the Smart Topper will improve your sleep. If you are hot and sweat at night or want to avoid hot flashes, the Smart Topper will make a big difference in your sleep quality,” Elliott stressed.
Poor sleep had affected his mood, energy level, performance at work and ultimately his health. That’s when he got the idea, and approached co-founder Marty Furse, noting he wanted a thermally controlled bed. They started developing the technology back in 2018 in a very precise manner.
He outfitted his bed with sensors and started studying his sleep.
“To my surprise I found that I would lay in one place for 30 minutes and my skin temperature would climb to my core temperature. Being uncomfortable, I would roll over looking for a cool place. Every 30 minutes I would move and I never got deep sleep! I would remove blankets and later wake up cold, get up to cool down and to allow my mattress to cool down.”
Being engineers, they developed many prototypes and both Elliott and his wife tested them every night.
The results are a bed that adapts to personal temperature needs.
“I sleep awesomely now and only need 8 hours, every night! I never take the blankets off or adjust the room temperature. My wife and I use the same blankets, which was never possible before. Every time I must sleep without the topper a terrible sleep reminds me of life before the topper.”
Elliott pointed out typical mattresses are highly marketed products, with little real differences between them. Over the past generation, foam materials have advanced in comfort and durability but at the expense of making sleepers too hot. There have been many marketed advancements in “cooling foams,” but they have not really moved the needle on the overheated sleeper issue.
“Perfectly Snug’s technology is a whole new level, with active and controlled thermal regulation. There has not been anything available like the Smart Topper and it is much more than a mattress.”
Good sleep is a pillar of good health. This is well known, but while most people nod their heads “yes” to this statement, Elliott said few actually invest in better sleep. However, a growing number of people are investing time and money in better sleep.
“If you go to buy a mattress, mostly what is sold to you is comfort. However, I think the most neglected issue in sleep is temperature. Many people are forced to roll to a cool spot due to their mattress overheating every 30-45 minutes during the night. A few hours into the night there are no cool spots left. Some are aware of this and others are not. This is highly disruptive and decreases the amount of deep sleep. We estimate that 50-75% of people would benefit immensely from a thermoregulated bed like the Smart Topper,” he added.
The company is based in Vancouver and the product is Canadian made.
For more, visit their website at perfectlysnug.com or give them a call toll free at 1-855-511-4888.
A better night’s sleep awaits!



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

HGTV looking for cottage renos

HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs. They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.

Bolton aerospace firm boosts universities

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Stratford’s Little Women a relevant contemporary tale

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

Commentary

Being true guardians of the planet and nature

Most of us should realize by now we are only temporary guardians of this planet. Our time is limited and yet our history, traditions and land ownership patterns have contributed to inequality, greed and a false sense of security.

Stratford offers full ‘storybook’ experience

A visit to Stratford is an all-encompassing experience, combining art, culture and serenity. While visitors are largely drawn to the renowned Stratford Theatre, there’s plenty of off-stage magic in this beautiful city. Shakespeare himself never visited Canada’s Stratford, but this namesake city would have made him beam with delight. He would have found inspiration in many of the city’s bookstores, cafes and walking paths.

We 50-somethings are the real deal!

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

The world is a beautiful and wondrous place

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Letters to the Editor

Archives

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open