Rest easy with world’s first smart topper

Unplugging at the end of the day, complemented by a good night’s sleep, can do wonders for mind and body.

Leveraging technology, one company has introduced the world’s first Smart Topper that adjusts cooling and heating while you sleep.

Perfectly Snug’s Smart Topper is a 2-inch layer that sits on top of your mattress with internal specialized fans and heaters. The amount of cooling or heating automatically adjusts based on built-in sensors to keep you at your preferred temperature all night long.

It’s one piece, separated by two distinct sides for Queen and King, so both partners can adjust it to suit their needs – no more fights over the thermostat!

It’s really quite ingenious. The air is actively delivered under your body to keep you cool and dry. Sensors monitor your body temperature to automatically adjust cooling and heating throughout the night.

“Sleeping at your ideal temperature reduces tossing and turning and increases deep sleep. For many, having a controlled cooled bed is life changing,” said co-founder Jason Elliott.

How “cool” is that?

You can control the temperature with buttons at the side, or through an app on your smart phone.

It gets better.

The topper has a foot warming mode so you can say goodbye to cold feet and get those tootsies nice and toasty.

You can also schedule the topper to start and stop automatically.

There’s little to it and set-up is a breeze. You lay it out and plug it in to the nearest outlet.

The magic happens as soon as you plunk down. And you will want to as soon as you lay it out.

Place your fitted sheet directly over the Smart Topper and continue making your bed as you normally do. For the best cooling performance, use breathable sheets.

The topper itself is relatively thin and flexible, so it maintains the qualities of your mattress.

“If you want to be more productive and healthier the Smart Topper will improve your sleep. If you are hot and sweat at night or want to avoid hot flashes, the Smart Topper will make a big difference in your sleep quality,” Elliott stressed.

Poor sleep had affected his mood, energy level, performance at work and ultimately his health. That’s when he got the idea, and approached co-founder Marty Furse, noting he wanted a thermally controlled bed. They started developing the technology back in 2018 in a very precise manner.

He outfitted his bed with sensors and started studying his sleep.

“To my surprise I found that I would lay in one place for 30 minutes and my skin temperature would climb to my core temperature. Being uncomfortable, I would roll over looking for a cool place. Every 30 minutes I would move and I never got deep sleep! I would remove blankets and later wake up cold, get up to cool down and to allow my mattress to cool down.”

Being engineers, they developed many prototypes and both Elliott and his wife tested them every night.

The results are a bed that adapts to personal temperature needs.

“I sleep awesomely now and only need 8 hours, every night! I never take the blankets off or adjust the room temperature. My wife and I use the same blankets, which was never possible before. Every time I must sleep without the topper a terrible sleep reminds me of life before the topper.”

Elliott pointed out typical mattresses are highly marketed products, with little real differences between them. Over the past generation, foam materials have advanced in comfort and durability but at the expense of making sleepers too hot. There have been many marketed advancements in “cooling foams,” but they have not really moved the needle on the overheated sleeper issue.

“Perfectly Snug’s technology is a whole new level, with active and controlled thermal regulation. There has not been anything available like the Smart Topper and it is much more than a mattress.”

Good sleep is a pillar of good health. This is well known, but while most people nod their heads “yes” to this statement, Elliott said few actually invest in better sleep. However, a growing number of people are investing time and money in better sleep.

“If you go to buy a mattress, mostly what is sold to you is comfort. However, I think the most neglected issue in sleep is temperature. Many people are forced to roll to a cool spot due to their mattress overheating every 30-45 minutes during the night. A few hours into the night there are no cool spots left. Some are aware of this and others are not. This is highly disruptive and decreases the amount of deep sleep. We estimate that 50-75% of people would benefit immensely from a thermoregulated bed like the Smart Topper,” he added.

The company is based in Vancouver and the product is Canadian made.

For more, visit their website at perfectlysnug.com or give them a call toll free at 1-855-511-4888.

A better night’s sleep awaits!

