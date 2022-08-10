HGTV looking for cottage renos

August 10, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
HGTV is looking for cottage owners looking to revamp their digs.
They’re looking for unique vacation homes to renovate for upcoming episodes of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, hosted by King’s own Scott McGillivray.
Think quirky cottages, funky farmhouses, chalets with character, or unusual properties like houseboats or treehouses. Turn a train or plane into a vacation rental! Or convert your GTA property into a short-term vacation destination.
For more, go to https://bit.ly/3zrchnY!
The show is looking for potential properties now. To be eligible, all properties must be within a 2-3 hour drive of the Greater Toronto Area.
Property types include cottages, chalets, farmhouses, boathouses, historic homes – any property that would make a popular vacation rental.
Owners must have a minimum of $150,000 to contribute to the renovation. You must be outgoing and available 4-5 days over a period of 8-10 weeks for filming in 2022.
There is an online application form with all the necessary information.
Producers note the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the construction industry in a major way. The most important aspect for anyone considering a renovation at this time is to keep in mind is that the cost of labour and materials has risen dramatically over the past 18 months. As a result, a renovation that might have cost $100,000 to $150,000 a couple of years ago is easily being quoted at $250,000-plus today, depending on the specifics of the project.