Canadian-made Maddle boards fit the bill

August 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

There’s plenty of summer left to enjoy fun in the sun activities.

And paddleboarding fits the bill for all levels of fitness. If you’re new to the sport, you’ll get hooked fast!

Canadian Maddle is an inflatable paddle board that makes it easy to explore coastlines, lakes, and rivers in style. The newest summer sport is taking the country by storm, for some very good reasons.

This is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors. It’s more of a gentle, calming sports, allowing you to unleash your free spirit. With Maddle’s huge lineup of colours and designs, you’re sure to find one that matches your style.

The beauty of the inflatable Maddle boards is they’re convenient and portable. They inflate and deflate in minutes and can be easily stored in your car.

With a sturdy paddle board, you can do a number of things to ease your mind and strengthen your body.

They’re ideal for yoga and they’re big enough so your dog can join in the fun. A hefty weight capacity means another person can tag along. The paddleboard will give you a great core workout as you balance on the board.

Try paddle board races with friends or family. There are also many physical workouts you can try on a board.

Paddle boarding under the stars is a truly magical experience. Be sure to bring a flashlight and the proper equipment to make it safe and enjoyable.

There are literally tons of paddleboard-friendly locations across Ontario for you to enjoy.

Try Toronto’s waterfront with its spectacular views of the city. Launch from Cherry Beach and head over to Toronto Island.

Pretty much any area conservation area or national park fits the bill as a calm and scenic place to dips your paddle. Try Spray Lake in King or Island Lake in Orangeville.

Maddle is almost limitless in its applications. You can add a seat, transforming it into more of a kayak. The conversion kit installs with the press of just three buttons!

Paddleboards range in type and design for the use, from calm, yoga poses with your pooch, to whitewater conditions. The pros at Maddle can “walk” you through the type for your level and size.

Maddle offers a generous, two-year warranty, loved by Canadians from coast to coast.

The Quebec-based company has made a big splash in the paddleboarding industry in a few short years.

For 2022, Maddle has collaborated with Canadian artists to design four unique, accessible collections of 30 new inflatable SUP paddleboards. Inspired by artwork and designs co-created with local artists, Maddle allows individuals to express themselves through style on the water.

“We’re ecstatic to be bringing Canadians art-conscious, affordable options to the paddleboarding industry,” a company spokesperson said.

Maddle created the ultimate inflatable paddleboard with an all around shape, offering versatility, stability and control to beginners and experts. Keeping portability in-mind, Maddle is extremely travel-friendly and comes with helpful accessories, including a three-piece paddle, leash, pump and backpack.

“We’re ecstatic to be bringing Canadians art-conscious, affordable options to the paddleboarding industry,” said Maddle founder, Julien Méthot. “Maddle is the fastest growing paddleboard company in the country, and we’re excited to be launching distribution into the United States this year.”

While some boards can get pricey, Maddle is offering boards at a great price. In comparison to competitors, Maddle is revolutionizing the SUP industry by offering boards at such an affordable price.

As an enthusiast, you can also join the Maddle community online to get perks, member-only offers and exciting adventure tips, emailed directly in your inbox.

It’s a one-stop shop and everything you’ll need for a paddleboard adventure and a multitude of accessories are available on the Maddle website.

When ordering, enter promo code “KING50” for a discount.

For more, visit https://maddleboards.ca/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maddleboards

