Product Showcase

Canadian-made Maddle boards fit the bill

August 3, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

There’s plenty of summer left to enjoy fun in the sun activities.
And paddleboarding fits the bill for all levels of fitness. If you’re new to the sport, you’ll get hooked fast!
Canadian Maddle is an inflatable paddle board that makes it easy to explore coastlines, lakes, and rivers in style. The newest summer sport is taking the country by storm, for some very good reasons.
This is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors. It’s more of a gentle, calming sports, allowing you to unleash your free spirit. With Maddle’s huge lineup of colours and designs, you’re sure to find one that matches your style.
The beauty of the inflatable Maddle boards is they’re convenient and portable. They inflate and deflate in minutes and can be easily stored in your car.
With a sturdy paddle board, you can do a number of things to ease your mind and strengthen your body.
They’re ideal for yoga and they’re big enough so your dog can join in the fun. A hefty weight capacity means another person can tag along. The paddleboard will give you a great core workout as you balance on the board.
Try paddle board races with friends or family. There are also many physical workouts you can try on a board.
Paddle boarding under the stars is a truly magical experience. Be sure to bring a flashlight and the proper equipment to make it safe and enjoyable.
There are literally tons of paddleboard-friendly locations across Ontario for you to enjoy.
Try Toronto’s waterfront with its spectacular views of the city. Launch from Cherry Beach and head over to Toronto Island.
Pretty much any area conservation area or national park fits the bill as a calm and scenic place to dips your paddle. Try Spray Lake in King or Island Lake in Orangeville.
Maddle is almost limitless in its applications. You can add a seat, transforming it into more of a kayak. The conversion kit installs with the press of just three buttons!
Paddleboards range in type and design for the use, from calm, yoga poses with your pooch, to whitewater conditions. The pros at Maddle can “walk” you through the type for your level and size.
Maddle offers a generous, two-year warranty, loved by Canadians from coast to coast.
The Quebec-based company has made a big splash in the paddleboarding industry in a few short years.
For 2022, Maddle has collaborated with Canadian artists to design four unique, accessible collections of 30 new inflatable SUP paddleboards. Inspired by artwork and designs co-created with local artists, Maddle allows individuals to express themselves through style on the water.
“We’re ecstatic to be bringing Canadians art-conscious, affordable options to the paddleboarding industry,” a company spokesperson said.
Maddle created the ultimate inflatable paddleboard with an all around shape, offering versatility, stability and control to beginners and experts. Keeping portability in-mind, Maddle is extremely travel-friendly and comes with helpful accessories, including a three-piece paddle, leash, pump and backpack.
“We’re ecstatic to be bringing Canadians art-conscious, affordable options to the paddleboarding industry,” said Maddle founder, Julien Méthot. “Maddle is the fastest growing paddleboard company in the country, and we’re excited to be launching distribution into the United States this year.”
While some boards can get pricey, Maddle is offering boards at a great price. In comparison to competitors, Maddle is revolutionizing the SUP industry by offering boards at such an affordable price.
As an enthusiast, you can also join the Maddle community online to get perks, member-only offers and exciting adventure tips, emailed directly in your inbox.
It’s a one-stop shop and everything you’ll need for a paddleboard adventure and a multitude of accessories are available on the Maddle website.
When ordering, enter promo code “KING50” for a discount.

For more, visit https://maddleboards.ca/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maddleboards



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Bolton aerospace firm boosts universities

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Stratford’s Little Women a relevant contemporary tale

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

King secures $225,000 in costs in illegal dumping case

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

Commentary

We 50-somethings are the real deal!

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

The world is a beautiful and wondrous place

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open