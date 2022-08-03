CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals.

And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades.

Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

In fact, the facility, when it opens its doors in early 2023, will be one of a kind, with almost unmatched resources and equipment.

The best equipment in the world will take you so far. It’s the expertise and commitment by a passionate, valued team that will take it over the top.

That’s Jones’s goal in a nutshell.

And she feels proud and blessed to be at the helm of this exciting project that will touch many lives.

Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned Dog Tales animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad. The veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.

The hospital boasts some 58,000 square feet on four levels and includes an outdoor arena. It will serve mainly horses, dogs, cats and some exotic animals such as birds and lizards.

It will be a 24-hour emergency referral hospital serving Ontario and beyond. It will be a welcome addition to this part of the province, known as “horse country.”

The centre will have the latest in MRI and CT scanners, ultrasounds, x-rays, along with water treadmills for both equine and dogs, and even hyperbaric oxygen treatment for dogs.

Jones said all of this combines to create fast, efficient, often live-saving processes. Having x-ray, CT, MRI and expertise under one roof leads to more timely diagnosis and faster treatment.

For animals like performance horses, this saves valuable time, travel and scheduling for the owners.

King Animal Hospital’s treatment doesn’t end when the procedure does. Facility staff will offer a full line of post-op care and rehabilitation, all of which will improve the animal’s recovery and overall health.

With such high-caliber equipment and staff, you’d think it would come with hefty charges. Jones and owners Robert and Danielle Scheinberg are keeping fees competitive and following industry fee schedules. They’re adamant that every animal should have access to the most compassionate and committed care possible.

The Scheinbergs paid very close attention to every detail. They wanted to design an aesthetically pleasing building that fits in with the rural landscape. It looks like a European resort or chalet, but inside it means business.

The main emphasis is on animal care and animal welfare, something that drives everything the Scheinbergs do.

Jones said the full staff complement will hit 120 when it’s fully operational.

She wants to constantly monitor, track and measure the flow for efficiency but more importantly the quality of care. The learning curve will also be the perfect opportunity for improving, learning and sharing information.

Jones said they also want to embrace the community and share the knowledge. The second floor will house workshop and educational facilities, hosting students from both Sheridan and Seneca Colleges and universities nearby and abroad.

Jones pointed out that an iunvestment of $1 million in AV equipment alone is a testament to the idea of sharing knowledge. Surgeries will be recorded and used for training purposes for staff.

All surgeons and specialists are board certified and Jones said she wants the facility to become the “employer of choice” for performing healthcare professionals.

Running the facility is like a running a human hospital and taking care of staff is a priority.

Jones has more than 20 years’ experience leading multi-disciplinary health care teams of up to 1,500 employees across multiple sites, and managing operating budgets up to $100 million. Her previous experience includes president/CEO roles within long term care, retirement, home care and organizations offering health care software solutions.

As CEO of the Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care, Jones received the distinction of having Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Culture.

She’s also experienced in the non-profit sector and oversaw planning capital projects.

Jones wants to ensure employees’ mental health is supported, noting care of this nature is often quite emotional.

She wants to foster a supportive culture and a “walking the halls” approach to get constant feedback from staff. She aims to be a visible leader.

Staff will also get to enjoy the spacious grounds and nearby walking trails.

There’s no doubt King Animal Hospital will be a jewel in many ways. Not the least of which is a shining example of a robust team of professionals who will help shape modern veterinary care in ways we can’t imagine.

You can contact Jones at tjones@kinganimalhospital.com

For more on Dog Tales, visit dogtales.ca

