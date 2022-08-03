General News

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

August 3, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals.
And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades.
Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.
In fact, the facility, when it opens its doors in early 2023, will be one of a kind, with almost unmatched resources and equipment.
The best equipment in the world will take you so far. It’s the expertise and commitment by a passionate, valued team that will take it over the top.
That’s Jones’s goal in a nutshell.
And she feels proud and blessed to be at the helm of this exciting project that will touch many lives.
Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned Dog Tales animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad. The veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.
The hospital boasts some 58,000 square feet on four levels and includes an outdoor arena. It will serve mainly horses, dogs, cats and some exotic animals such as birds and lizards.
It will be a 24-hour emergency referral hospital serving Ontario and beyond. It will be a welcome addition to this part of the province, known as “horse country.”
The centre will have the latest in MRI and CT scanners, ultrasounds, x-rays, along with water treadmills for both equine and dogs, and even hyperbaric oxygen treatment for dogs.
Jones said all of this combines to create fast, efficient, often live-saving processes. Having x-ray, CT, MRI and expertise under one roof leads to more timely diagnosis and faster treatment.
For animals like performance horses, this saves valuable time, travel and scheduling for the owners.
King Animal Hospital’s treatment doesn’t end when the procedure does. Facility staff will offer a full line of post-op care and rehabilitation, all of which will improve the animal’s recovery and overall health.
With such high-caliber equipment and staff, you’d think it would come with hefty charges. Jones and owners Robert and Danielle Scheinberg are keeping fees competitive and following industry fee schedules. They’re adamant that every animal should have access to the most compassionate and committed care possible.
The Scheinbergs paid very close attention to every detail. They wanted to design an aesthetically pleasing building that fits in with the rural landscape. It looks like a European resort or chalet, but inside it means business.
The main emphasis is on animal care and animal welfare, something that drives everything the Scheinbergs do.
Jones said the full staff complement will hit 120 when it’s fully operational.
She wants to constantly monitor, track and measure the flow for efficiency but more importantly the quality of care. The learning curve will also be the perfect opportunity for improving, learning and sharing information.
Jones said they also want to embrace the community and share the knowledge. The second floor will house workshop and educational facilities, hosting students from both Sheridan and Seneca Colleges and universities nearby and abroad.
Jones pointed out that an iunvestment of $1 million in AV equipment alone is a testament to the idea of sharing knowledge. Surgeries will be recorded and used for training purposes for staff.
All surgeons and specialists are board certified and Jones said she wants the facility to become the “employer of choice” for performing healthcare professionals.
Running the facility is like a running a human hospital and taking care of staff is a priority.
Jones has more than 20 years’ experience leading multi-disciplinary health care teams of up to 1,500 employees across multiple sites, and managing operating budgets up to $100 million. Her previous experience includes president/CEO roles within long term care, retirement, home care and organizations offering health care software solutions.
As CEO of the Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care, Jones received the distinction of having Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Culture.
She’s also experienced in the non-profit sector and oversaw planning capital projects.
Jones wants to ensure employees’ mental health is supported, noting care of this nature is often quite emotional.
She wants to foster a supportive culture and a “walking the halls” approach to get constant feedback from staff. She aims to be a visible leader.
Staff will also get to enjoy the spacious grounds and nearby walking trails.
There’s no doubt King Animal Hospital will be a jewel in many ways. Not the least of which is a shining example of a robust team of professionals who will help shape modern veterinary care in ways we can’t imagine.
You can contact Jones at tjones@kinganimalhospital.com
For more on Dog Tales, visit dogtales.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Bolton aerospace firm boosts universities

Canadensys Aerospace is supporting York University and Western University in the Canadian Space Agency’s Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP). Through this national initiative, winning teams of professors and students are offered the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a CubeSat, which will be launched into space later this year.

CEO brings a very human touch to state-of-the-art animal hospital

Patient-focused care is the same whether you’re talking about people or animals. And King Animal Hospital will deliver it in spades. Healthcare executive and hospital CEO Tracy Jones is assembling a top-notch team of small and large animal health professionals to make the hospital world-class.

Stratford’s Little Women a relevant contemporary tale

We are the authors of our own stories. That message is clear in Little Women, on stage at the Stratford Festival. Adapted for stage by Jordi Mand, the production is a great updated version of the classic.

King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

King secures $225,000 in costs in illegal dumping case

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

Commentary

We 50-somethings are the real deal!

Being older and wiser can have its advantages. While I still feel young at heart, I am closing in on the final few chapters of my life. It’s funny that when we Boomers think back about our youth we feel old. I remember our first microwave and colour TV. I remember dial phones in that weird beige colour. I remember heading to the dump on weekends with my dad.

The world is a beautiful and wondrous place

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller

That may be true, but I bet even Helen would have loved to have seen some of the wonders of the world.

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open