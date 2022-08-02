Clear Shower XL mimics nature

August 2, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery.
Bringing nature inside, at least to an extent, is a great start.
And it starts with your morning shower.
The Clear Shower XL is an extra-large showerhead, engineered to provide wide coverage with the perfect amount of pressure. Unlike typical rainfall shower heads, it’s uniquely designed with acrylic glass that creates a firm water pressure experience while maintaining a sleek, modern appearance.
Each of the 276 holes are machine drilled to perfection with a proprietary drill bit to offer an extra wide spraying surface. The holes are drilled with a circular vortex trajectory to provide the perfect pressure shower experience – not too hard and not too soft. It’s the perfect balance.
There are so many pluses about this product, it’s a must-have in at least one shower at your home or cottage.
The flow accurately mimicks rainfall and it creates a soothing, almost medicinal effect. Who doesn’t love the feel and sound of rain on a gorgeous summer’s day?
It’s also perfect if you have an outdoor shower in your pool area, cottage or winter home.
Clear Shower XL was developed so it never requires cleaning. This shower head is manufactured with a proprietary, environmentally friendly, anti-build up coating inside and out that keeps it looking good as new.
Easy installation allows you to mount horizontal or vertical on your bathroom wall, or overhead. The Clear Shower XL fits all standard shower/plumbing fixtures so it installs in minutes, no additional tools required.
Clear Shower XL is more than just a showerhead – it’s the centerpiece of your bathroom, a source of daily satisfaction, and the perfect way to start or end your day.
This showerhead provides 5 times the amount of showerhead surface area of a regular showerhead and comes in two styles – mirrored and clear. The idea of “bigger is better” comes into play here.
It comes with a 90-day money back guarantee and an amazing 10-year warranty.
For more, visit https://clearshowerxl.com/