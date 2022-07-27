King Terraces will become ‘cornerstone’ of community

July 27, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Shovels hit the dirt last week, marking the official ground-breaking for King Terraces, a six-storey condo development in King City.
The project, by Zancor Homes, will become a beacon for the community.
Zancor representatives thanked Township staff and councillors, noting it will be the “cornerstone” of King City. When the building is complete, it will be sought after by home-owners seeking luxury condo living.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted he’s proud of the partnership the Township has with Zancor and the Cortellucci family, who share the vision to help transform King. The company always backs the community when needed.
The mayor noted this project sets the bar very high for the standards of community development.
“First-class” and “elegant” are words used to describe the six-storey building that will contain approximately 284 units, two levels of underground parking and surface parking, outdoor shared amenities spaces, along with roof terraces, balconies, patios and a pool.
The project will contain some sustainable features, including a green roof, electric vehicle charging spaces, and individual water and hydro metres in each unit.
The 2.41-acre site is located on the southeast corner of King Road and Banner Lane (former King Township office site). The fire hall and King City Secondary School are just to the east.
Township staff worked with Zancor on fine-tuning the design elements and lot characteristics.
The final design provides ample parking, outdoor amenity space, a courtyard and roof-top green space.
The building will be placed up against the boulevard and it steps down in height towards the rear. This tiered effect achieves a 45-degree angular plane from the lot line and will effectively minimize privacy and overlook concerns.
The materials used, such as brick, precast concrete, metal and glass “is an effective design approach to integrating larger buildings where lower building forms are prevalent.”
The impact of density is also addressed by placing parking underground, freeing up the site for enhanced landscaping and amenity spaces.
Patios on the ground level adjacent to King Road contribute to what staff call “an interactive streetscape.”
The building elevations have been broken up using articulation, step backs and balconies to a contribute to a “dynamic building facade, while minimizing the impacts of building mass on the street and surrounding lands.”
Zancor is a family owned and operated company with a tradition of building homes all across southern Ontario for the past 30 years.
