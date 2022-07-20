Pizza, back-yard style with BakerStone oven

July 20, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Pizza is Canada’s number one comfort food.
It’s been scientifically proven to excite the brain like no other food.
Store-bought pizzas are one thing, but few rival the taste, flavour and TLC created at home. Home-made pies, fresh out of the oven, are like nothing else on Earth.
It’s virtually impossible to get that pizza oven quality at home, at least not until now.
Canada’s own BakerStone has created several portable pizza ovens that handle the task, in very short order. They are asking consumers to actually think “inside” the box and be amazed.
With one of these babies, your pizza is ready in as little as 2 minutes! Get out of here!
No, really. Fast and perfectly cooked!
The patented 5-sided stone baking chamber utilizes convective, conductive, and radiant heat transfer to quickly and evenly cook a variety of foods. Inside, it can reach temperatures up to 900ºF to bake pizzas in under 4 minutes, just like a traditional wood-fired pizza oven.
The beauty is, while designed for the pie-lover, it is not just for pizza. Be sure to wow the crowd at your next cookout by using the BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza Oven Box to bake bread and cookies, sear off steaks, or serve up an assortment of oven-roasted meat, fish, and vegetables.
The oven includes a 25,000 BTU firebox utilizing 2 stainless steel burners plus an oven box that can be removed from the firebox and used as a grill-top accessory. The Pizza Oven Box can be placed on the cooking surface of most 3-burner or larger gas grills and full-size charcoal grills, generating a wood-fired-like cooking environment.
Can you say back yard pizza parties?
It’s definitely one of the higher-end models and well worth it. You really can’t beat it for the money and you’ll get years of enjoyment out of it.
Some minor assembly was a breeze and it was up and running in minutes. It uses propane and the unit has easy to read icons that display the temperature range for oven style baking and extreme wood-fired temperatures.
This oven is beautiful, almost too nice for the great outdoors. But that’s okay, you can use it anywhere – in your garage, on your porch, in your truck box and at your campsite or cottage.
Can you imagine combining the smell of nature with the smell of fresh-baked, homemade pizza? You’re smiling aren’t you?
You could spend thousands on those large stone ovens to complete your back yard cooking space, but this unit is compact, convenient, portable and does an amazing job.
This has replaced our kitchen over for pizzas entirely. There’s no looking back!
It’s available at major retailers like Home Hardware, Lowe’s, Rona and through Amazon.
For more, visit https://bakerstonebox.ca/
Tags: BakerStone, Gas Pizza Oven Box, portable pizza oven