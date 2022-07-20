Product Showcase

Pizza, back-yard style with BakerStone oven

July 20, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Pizza is Canada’s number one comfort food.
It’s been scientifically proven to excite the brain like no other food.
Store-bought pizzas are one thing, but few rival the taste, flavour and TLC created at home. Home-made pies, fresh out of the oven, are like nothing else on Earth.
It’s virtually impossible to get that pizza oven quality at home, at least not until now.
Canada’s own BakerStone has created several portable pizza ovens that handle the task, in very short order. They are asking consumers to actually think “inside” the box and be amazed.
With one of these babies, your pizza is ready in as little as 2 minutes! Get out of here!
No, really. Fast and perfectly cooked!
The patented 5-sided stone baking chamber utilizes convective, conductive, and radiant heat transfer to quickly and evenly cook a variety of foods. Inside, it can reach temperatures up to 900ºF to bake pizzas in under 4 minutes, just like a traditional wood-fired pizza oven.
The beauty is, while designed for the pie-lover, it is not just for pizza. Be sure to wow the crowd at your next cookout by using the BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza Oven Box to bake bread and cookies, sear off steaks, or serve up an assortment of oven-roasted meat, fish, and vegetables.
The oven includes a 25,000 BTU firebox utilizing 2 stainless steel burners plus an oven box that can be removed from the firebox and used as a grill-top accessory. The Pizza Oven Box can be placed on the cooking surface of most 3-burner or larger gas grills and full-size charcoal grills, generating a wood-fired-like cooking environment.
Can you say back yard pizza parties?
It’s definitely one of the higher-end models and well worth it. You really can’t beat it for the money and you’ll get years of enjoyment out of it.
Some minor assembly was a breeze and it was up and running in minutes. It uses propane and the unit has easy to read icons that display the temperature range for oven style baking and extreme wood-fired temperatures.
This oven is beautiful, almost too nice for the great outdoors. But that’s okay, you can use it anywhere – in your garage, on your porch, in your truck box and at your campsite or cottage.
Can you imagine combining the smell of nature with the smell of fresh-baked, homemade pizza? You’re smiling aren’t you?
You could spend thousands on those large stone ovens to complete your back yard cooking space, but this unit is compact, convenient, portable and does an amazing job.
This has replaced our kitchen over for pizzas entirely. There’s no looking back!
It’s available at major retailers like Home Hardware, Lowe’s, Rona and through Amazon.
For more, visit https://bakerstonebox.ca/



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

King secures $225,000 in costs in illegal dumping case

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

GTA’s premier EV maker Daymak riding the wave

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals. Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.

Exhibition marks strong ties, showcases local artist

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations. Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada. The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer. Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

Community Report showcases King’s accomplishments

The Township of King has published a Community Report highlighting King’s accomplishments over the past four years, including achievements in transportation networks, digital connectivity, long-term ...

Commentary

You can’t help but be impressed by the universe

There seems to be an incredible, artistic pattern to it all. No, my friends, there’s nothing random about billions of galaxies flying through the universe, all with their own unique qualities. It’s like all the masters combined their talents to paint the heavens.

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open