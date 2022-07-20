King’s fashion history comes to King City Public Library

July 20, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Noelle Cook
Collections Assistant
King Heritage & Cultural Centre
While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter.
The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?
Look for yourself in the main desk of the King City Public Library and explore the newest exhibit from the King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC), “One Stitch at a Time: Fashion Accessibility in Rural 20th Century Ontario.” This summer exhibit touches on much more than mere cloth, but the social constructs that ruled the day.
I am ecstatic to invite you to view this exhibit, as it is my very first. With the helping hands and resources of the amazing staff at the KHCC, I was able to explore King’s history and take creative control. Given the space available in the King City Public Library’s display, we needed to work with small artifacts.
Luckily, this challenge was easily overcome with KHCC textile collection; so, with the category of clothing in mind and some thorough research, the exhibit was born! This has been the opportunity of a lifetime for me, being chosen to work in the KHCC’s Summer Student program gave me the opportunity to work in my field of study while still in my undergrad.
