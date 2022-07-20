King appoints additional deputy fire chief

July 20, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
King Fire and Emergency Services will get a boost in manpower.
King councillors approved appointing an additional Deputy Fire Chief – Training & Career Development position.
Staff noted the Ontario Solicitor General introduced new firefighter certification, requiring mandatory standards for all firefighters. The increased responsibilities for the department warrants hiring the new deputy chiefs.
King Fire will also hire a Fire & Rescue Operations Deputy position, funded through the vacancy left by the former deputy chief.
Council approved funding of $137,800 for the second deputy chief, which includes salary and benefits.
Chief Jim Wall reviewed the needs of the department, along with service levels late last year. A realignment saw some internal changes and an expansion of the “circles” to allow for personal growth and increased involvement in the process by members.
The minimum certification standards came into effect July 1. Wall said this will help ensure that firefighters have consistent training according to the level of service set by council.
Wall said managing organizational risk will be the responsibility of the Deputy Chief of Training and Career Development.
“Managing organizational risk through a dedicated group of firefighters that are well trained and prepared for, ensures that a well coordinated, timely response will continue to occur throughout the Township of King,” he said.
Veteran Kevin Ritson will move into the role of training and development, while Darin Chapman will be the Deputy Fire Chief – Fire & Rescue Operations.