King appoints additional deputy fire chief

While they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, many know that appearances really do matter. The rural women of 1900s King Township knew this as well, taking the first opportunity to get a taste of extravagance and upgrade their wardrobes. Curious to know more?

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals. Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations. Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada. The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer. Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

The Township of King has published a Community Report highlighting King’s accomplishments over the past four years, including achievements in transportation networks, digital connectivity, long-term ...