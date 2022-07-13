Enjoying your favourite wine just got a lot better

July 13, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Canadians are lucky to enjoy some of the best wines in the world.
With wine tour season in full swing, wine-lovers are expose to a cornucopia of flavours to please every pallette.
Whether you love a home-grown product, or renowned international blends, they all need some TLC when we crack open a bottle. Connoisseurs recommend that all wines spend some time breathing, to let the full body escape and dance with the senses.
There are countless decanters and aerators on the market that are designed to encourage your wine to mature, but none match the ingenious and creative vSpin.
A German design award winner in 2018, the vSpin not only delivers, but has a really cool “wow” factor.
The patented aeration technology creates a gentle, silent vortex, which increases the surface area of the wine exposed to the air, accelerating the aeration process. Within minutes, you can enjoy enhanced aromas and a richer bouquet. The vSpin will mellow those harsh tannin textures.
You control the aeration time and can alter all of the wine’s special qualities, from bottle to bottle.
The vSpin can accomplish a 4-hour decant in just 4 minutes!
I’ve never seen anything like it on the market. It’s a very innovative product, very quiet and actually fun to watch in action. It doubles as a conversation piece as your friends and guests will be simply be in awe.
The vSpin is made of German crystal and hand-assembled by Spiegelau.
The vSpin is attractive, suitable for any decor. It’s a combination of old world elegance and new world innovation. It’s not just perfect for wine-lovers at home, but is ideal for restaurants, wineries, wine-tasting rooms and almost any hospitality venue.
We sampled a variety of a wines, including my favourite Merlot. I didn’t expect much of a difference. I was wrong.
It was like tasting it for the first time. Everything was just, better.
The vSpin makes you wonder what you’ve been missing all these years.
You have to get this device!
For more information, please visit http://www.vspin.us.
