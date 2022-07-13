RedFire helps transform your outdoor entertaining sanctuary

July 13, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Our back yards are our own private sanctuaries.
Enjoying our personal outdoor space just got a lot better, thanks to some ingenious products by Canada’s RedFire.
Fire pits have long been popular as a centerpiece for warmth, good times and conversation.
RedFire Canada has upped the ante in a great way – they’ve upgraded the pits and added cooking grills. Now, there’s no better way to get a home-cooked meal reminiscent of those family camping traditions but even better.
Your back yard oasis can be transformed into a communal dinner table, thanks to RedFire offerings like the Matanzas, with its grill or “plancha.”
Originally, “a la plancha” are dishes cooked on found, flat metal plates, which sear meat or fish better than any other surface. The circular shape distributes heat in a radial manner, resulting in very hot surfaces.
The heavy duty enamel cast iron plancha ring is also ideal for your best teppanyaki meals. Again, these traditional Japanese dishes include meat and fish on hot steel plates at the centre of the table.
It’s all about bringing people together.
The best part about teppanyaki is that cooking and eating can be done in the same place, making this party fire bowl a great eye-catcher and centerpiece in the garden.
The fire bowl is made of heavy gauge steel with a heat-resistant black powder coating.
It’s relatively compact and can fit pretty much anywhere in your back yard.
The Matanzas is not only efficient, but beautiful, like an artistic sculpture. You almost don’t want to get them dirty! But, they beg to be used and enjoyed.
The bowl of the Matanzas is pretty much maintenance free. With a diameter of 60 centimeters, you’ve got a very decent cooking surface. The neat thing about this model is the stand doubles as a storage cabinet for your wood.
Remove the plancha and light a pleasing fire in the bowl to create a very chill atmosphere.
It seems the fire pits at RedFire Canada were born out of the company’s desire to help consumers create a great atmosphere for get-togethers with family or friends.
The cool aspect is actually letting your friends each cook their own meal, side by side.
“With our high-quality outdoor fire pits, you can enjoy cozier and more atmospheric nights with your loved ones,” according to a company spokesperson. It’s about bonding with loved ones and bonding with nature at the same time.
RedFire is dedicated to offering outstanding products and bringing outstanding value to outdoor entertainment areas.
Some wonder why they would opt for this instead of the traditional stainless gas BBQ.
Well, the fire pit allows you to engage with the outdoors, be creative, try different dishes. It brings others into your “inner circle” so to speak, to enjoy the aromas, and bounty on the open grill.
It’s like taking that traditional fondue scenario, or that authentic Asian restaurant experience, outdoors, in your own space and putting a very personal spin on it.
This is the evolution of backyard entertaining. Once you try RedFire products, you won’t look back.
For more, visit https://redfirecanada.ca/shop/
Tags: fire pit, Matanzas, RedFire