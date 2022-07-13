YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

July 13, 2022 · 0 Comments
At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry of Education.
The 2022-23 operating budget includes a projected deficit of $29 million, which is primarily due to declining enrollment resulting from pandemic and ongoing Ministry funding shortfalls in a number of areas.
YRDSB’s budget includes use of $29 million in reserves to balance the operating budget for the 2022-23 school year. As it includes the use of reserves greater than one per cent, it is subject to approval by the Minister of Education. The budget approved on June 30 also includes a draft deficit elimination plan to balance the budget over the next two years, without the use of reserves.
“The 2022-23 budget reflects the board’s commitment to supporting programs and services that directly affect student learning and well-being,” said board chair Allan Tam. “While facing a very challenging financial environment, it was our focus to ensure our students were not affected with staffing reductions.”
“Thank you to all of our YRDSB community members who provided feedback through our budget consultation process,” said Trustee and Finance and Property Committee Chair David Sherman. “In planning for the 2022-23 school year, we have incorporated this valuable feedback from our families, students and community to prioritize resources and supports for our students.”
“Although the board continues to experience budget shortfalls, in response to public feedback through the board’s consultation, the $1.5-billion budget includes key investment in areas including student and staff mental health and well-being, information technologies and ESL teachers,” said Associate Director and Chief Financial Officer Vidyia Maharaj.
“Our board has approved a budget that is supportive of student achievement and well-being, which is our priority,” said Director of Education Louise Sirisko. “YRDSB remains committed to funding programs and services to support our learners and families.”
